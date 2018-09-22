WHITNEY — With the game tied at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, the nail biter of a game came down to the fourth quarter as Robinson came away with a 28-27 victory on the road in Whitney on Friday.
The Wildcats scored with around eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter off a one-yard rushing touchdown by Devin Wilson. The PAT, however, was missed.
With Whitney up 20-14, Malik Ford rushed the ball 19 yards to the touchdown around a minute later to tie things up before the Rockets made the PAT to go ahead 21-20.
Back and forth the two teams went defensively until Whitney struck again with less than a minute left in the game. Wilson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass, and the PAT was good as the Wildcats took a 27-21 lead.
As the time ticked off the scoreboard, Robinson found a quick answer with a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up. It all came down to the PAT, which was good for the Rockets as it gave them a one-point edge that held on until the end of the game.