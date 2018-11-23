ROYSE CITY – Lorena and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau tangled in one of those fantastic high school football playoff games that feel like three times around on a roller coaster.
After Lorena seemingly had the contest locked up midway through the third quarter, Liberty-Eylau just kept on scoring until the Central Texas Leopards made a couple of final key plays at the end.
Lorena defensive back Jett Forrest intercepted a pass with 90 seconds remaining that let his team run out the clock and preserve a 51-43 victory over Liberty-Eylau on Friday night at Royse City ISD Stadium.
Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina passed for 290 yards and 5 TDs and kicked a 22-yard field goal. Running back A.J. Bell rushed for 146 yards, caught 7 passes for 101 yards, scored 3 TDs and recovered a crucial Liberty-Eylau onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter.
But Forrest’s interception and a pair of fumble recoveries by Daylon Bartosh proved every bit as vital as the offensive heroics.
“That last pick was huge for us,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “Our kids kept continuing to fight all night long. They play another play. That’s kind of been our motto all year long.”
With the win, Lorena advances to play the winner of Friday’s late game between Rusk and Pittsburg. The time and place will likely be determined today.
Lorena led by 23 points after Lina threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ty Moore with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
But Liberty-Eylau answered with a 73-yard touchdown drive, capped by quarterback Isaiah Corss’s 14-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 16.
Cross passed for 236 yards and ran for 90 with 3 TDs and a pair of two-point conversions.
So when Lorena faced a fourth-and-15 from its own 29, it really didn’t want to give the ball back to Liberty-Eylau’s suddenly very productive offense.
Instead, Moore caught the punt snap and liked what he saw as the Liberty-Eylau defense retreated. Moore tucked the ball and ran 20 yards to gain a first down. Four plays later, Lina finished off a 66-yard scoring drive with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Bell.
Liberty Eylau scored its final touchdown when Cross threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Deshun Dickerson. Cross ran in the two points conversion to cut Lorena’s lead to 51-43 with 5:14, an eternity, left on the clock.
Bell recovered the ensuing onside kick, one of about a dozen critical little plays Lorena had to have to win the thing.
Following Forrest’s interception, Lorena made one more clutch conversion as Lina tossed to Bell for a 5-yard gain to convert third-and-three from the Lorena 29.
“Against (Liberty-Eylau), there is no relax,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “We’ll relax when we get on the bus. If we gain something out of this, we’ve got to understand that we’ve got to play 48 minutes. I don’t think we ever quit playing hard, they just made some plays.”
Liberty-Eylau attempted to match Lorena’s precision on offense with big plays and showed that could work in the early stages of the first half.
Liberty-Eylau running back Marzavin Riles took a counter handoff and raced into open field in the Lorena secondary. The Lorena defense chased down Riles 60 yards later at the Lorena 1. But it took Liberty Eylau just two more plays to score as running back Cedric Dickerson toted the ball into the end zone to put his team ahead 7-6 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.
Later in the opening period, Cross threw over the top of the Lorena defense to open wide receiver Shayne Porche for a 77-yard touchdown.
However, Lorena staked a 30-13 lead by halftime by making plays more consistently than its counterpart.
After Lorena linebacker Daylon Bartosh recovered a fumble to stop Liberty-Eylau’s game-opening possession, the Lorena offense needed two plays to cover 18 yards. Lina hit Bell in the flat for a 16-yard gain to the 2. Then Bell scored on his first rushing attempt of the night on the next play.
Lorena started its second possession of the contest, trailing 7-6, at its own 33. But the Leopards quickly covered 67 yards. Bell ran for 21 to break into Liberty-Eylau territory on the first play of the march. And he finished the drive five plays later with a 29-yard catch and run on which he bulldozed his way into the end zone from 7 yards out.
Lorena’s defense and special teams helped build on the lead in the next sequence. Linebacker Shane Pack sacked Cross for eight yards, dropping him inside the Liberty-Eylau 10 on a third-and-17 play.
That set up Ty Moore, who caught the ensuing short punt at the 35-yard line. Moore picked his way through the middle of the Liberty-Eylau punt cover team, finding open field and determinedly churning toward the end zone.
Moore’s return TD — amazingly on his first punt return attempt of the season — gave Lorena a 20-7 lead just eight minutes into the contest.
“I just saw a lot of open field and stiff armed a few people and it worked out,” Moore said. “I had a lot of good blocks.”
Lorena kept up the pressure in the second quarter as Lina booted a 22-yard field goal to finish a 57-yard scoring drive.
After a Liberty-Eylau three-and-out, Lina quickly burned the opposing defense again by tossing to Ben Craig near the left sideline. Craig shot past one Liberty-Eylau defender and outran everyone else for a 49-yard touchdown.
Lorena posted 249 yards of total offense in the first half, out-gaining Liberty Eylau by 54. By the end, Liberty-Eylau edged Lorena in total offense, 511-454.