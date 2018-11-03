TEAGUE – The Lions continue to surge late as Teague shut out Maypearl Friday night, 44-0.
Azaya Patrick put on a show for the home team as the running back averaged just over 16 yards per carry with 161 total yards and two touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Teague’s front seven took care of business. Linebacker Santos Estrada led the way with 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. On the line, Travis Lemons had a sack and three tackles for loss.
Troy 62, Lago Vista 0
LAGO VISTA – Troy left no doubt when the Trojans rolled Lago Vista, 62-0.
After holding a 7-0 advantage after the first quarter, the visiting team scored 27 in the second quarter to take a 34-point lead at the break. Troy wasn’t done, though, as it scored 21 more points in the third quarter before a touchdown in the fourth.
Mart 63, Dawson 6
DAWSON – It took less than a minute for the Panthers to get on the board. Mart’s strike fast offense – whether on the ground or through the air – showed its face countless times as the Panthers put up more than 60 points in their 63-6 win over Dawson.
That first touchdown, a 70-yard rush by Tyrek Horne, was matched quickly by Dawson as Zane Guerra ran it in from 35 yards out.
Those were the only points Dawson scored as Mart kept the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the way.
Mart went on to score four more touchdowns in the first quarter.