GOLDTHWAITE — Spencer Eccleston ran all over the place as he finished with five touchdowns in Valley Mills’ 55-14 victory over Goldthwaite in the regular season finale Friday night.
Of the Eagles’ 471 total rushing yards, Eccleston had 353 of them on 13 carries.
The win secured Valley Mills’ first playoff berth for the first time since 2011.
Fairfield 28, Salado 15
FAIRFIELD — The Eagles jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as Fairfield topped Salado, 28-15.
While Fairfield had the lead after 12 minutes, it was Salado that got on the board first off a two-yard rushing touchdown and then a successful two-point conversion.
Less than a minute later, Jashaughn Hatcher provided the answer for the Eagles with a 40-yard rushing touchdown. And it was Hatcher a few minutes later that gave Fairfield the lead with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
Hatcher scored every touchdown for the Eagles in the win.