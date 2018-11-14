Willie Williams’ imprint on La Vega ISD will last a lifetime – and the school board just ensured it.
The board voted on Tuesday to rename La Vega’s football stadium Willie Williams Stadium, as well as renaming the entire athletic complex as the Willie Williams Athletic Complex. Williams served as head football coach of the Pirates for 28 seasons before retiring from that capacity in January. He continues to serve as La Vega’s athletic director.
Williams led La Vega to a 214-109-2 record, including a perfect 16-0 state championship season in 2015.
“It means everything to the kids who played for him,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “It’s like I told the school board, when people think of La Vega football, they think of two things – success and Willie Williams. He’s a great man who I just think the world of.”