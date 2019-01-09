La Vega ISD will honor a coaching legend on Tuesday.
It will hold a renaming ceremony for the soon-to-be-christened Willie Williams Football Stadium and Athletic Complex at 5:40 p.m. Williams, a La Vega alumnus, coached the Pirates to a 214-109-2 overall record and a 2015 state championship before retiring from the sideline in January 2018. He remains on staff as the school’s athletic director.
La Vega will also rename its primary school the Phil Bancale Campus, after its longtime school board member of more than 40 years. That ceremony will precede the one for Williams, at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the primary school.