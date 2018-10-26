The last five times La Vega and China Spring faced off, neither team finished with more than 21 points.
La Vega had that in the first quarter Friday night, it scored on its first four offensive possessions and the defense forced four second-half turnovers to slam the door shut in a 56-17 road win over its arch rival Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
Ara Rauls ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 106 more on 8-for-9 accuracy, and Jar’Quae Walton added 138 yards and three scores on seven carries for the Pirates (6-2, 2-0 District 5-4A Division I), who had 459 yards of total offense.
“The running backs did a good job of running the ball, and the offensive line did a good job of opening holes for them,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “Any time you’ve got a quarterback that can pull the ball and take it the distance, it keeps everybody home on the back side. We threw the ball effectively in the first half. We got away from it because we didn’t have to throw it any more. I thought offensively we played really well.”
La Vega can clinch at least a share of the district title and the No. 1 seed with a win next week at home against Brownwood.
The loss puts China Spring’s playoff hopes in serious peril. The Cougars (4-5, 0-3) will have a bye before traveling to meet Brownwood, and they’ll need a win and some help to get in.
Brayden Faulkner was effective throwing the ball in the first half, especially to K.J. Peoples. Those two connected for a 38-yard touchdown pass to cut the La Vega lead to 14-7 in the opening quarter, and Peoples had 153 yards receiving overall.
Faulkner was 9-for-11 in the first half but only 2-for-6 after halftime, including an interception that was returned 52 yards for a touchdown by Demarrquese Hayes.
“Defensively we were trying to do too much in the first half,” Hyde said. “Instead of doing their job, they were trying to do too much. We just talked about that at halftime and got them back to playing La Vega Pirate defense. We played really well the second half.”
That was part of a 28-point third quarter for the Pirates that blew the game open after a competitive first half.
Rauls got La Vega off and running on the second play from scrimmage after halftime with a 62-yard touchdown on a keeper. After Hayes’ interception for a score, the Pirates finished the third-quarter onslaught with two TDs in 17 seconds.
Rauls cashed in a fumble caused by DeMarr Hayes with a 5-yard scoring run, and Elisha Cummings found the end zone from 13 yards out one play after China Spring fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
La Vega started the scoring with a pair of near-identical scoring drives. The first was a six-play, 71-yard march that finished with Rauls scampering 29 yards, and Cummings capped a six-play, 68-yard drive with a 5-yard run to paydirt. Both marches took 2:01 off the clock.
China Spring got a 27-yard field goal from Karson Coe and a 1-yard Erik Hart touchdown run in the second quarter that closed out an 18-play possession that lasted more than seven minutes. But Walton’s 55- and 18-yard TD jaunts kept the Pirates out in front.
“They were doing some things, it was kind of a pass or draw, and they were holding the linebackers in there a little bit. Then they’d hit the slant behind it,” Hyde said. “So we just had to make a quick adjustment and go from there.”