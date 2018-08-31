Under Willie Williams, La Vega was known for running the ball and playing stingy, physical defense.
Under Don Hyde, not much has changed.
In Hyde’s debut game as La Vega’s head coach, the Pirates piled up 538 rushing yards in a 39-8 victory over Castroville Medina Valley on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
No. 4 La Vega (1-0) distributed the wealth evenly, as plenty of players got to tote the rock. Elisha Cummings led the way with 11 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Demicco Chambliss added 14 carries for 142 yards and a score, and Jar’Quae Walton had 11 totes for 90 yards and a pair of scores.
Meanwhile, La Vega’s secondary blanketed Medina Valley’s receivers, picking off quarterback Alex Child three times. Donta Stuart, Josh Hamilton and Quintaveon Mason all had interceptions for the Pirates.
Medina Valley held a brief lead, 8-6, after a 10-yard James Gipson run in the first quarter, but La Vega closed the game with 33 unanswered points.