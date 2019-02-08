With the microphone in hand and a captive audience listening from the bleachers, Don Hyde seized his opportunity.
He’s a coach, after all. And coaches coach. Sometimes, part of coaching is challenging your listeners.
On Friday afternoon, La Vega held a pep rally at its school gym to celebrate another significant achievement by the Pirates’ football team. MaxPreps, a website devoted to covering high school sports from coast to coast, visited the school to present the Pirates with an award on its 50-state “Tour of Champions.”
The honor was limited to state championship teams only, and the schools recognized had to embody hard work, unity and sacrifice, characteristics often found in the Army National Guard, which partnered with MaxPreps in presenting the trophy. La Vega went 14-2 in the 2018 season, winning the Class 4A Division I state title, and finished 88th in MaxPreps’ rankings of more than 17,000 high school football teams across the nation.
Hyde was grateful for the recognition. But he also used the moment to talk to La Vega’s student body about the work and dedication it required for the football team to claim a state title, and challenged them to apply that same dedication to their studies.
“I have no doubt that if every person in this room would work as hard as they possibly could, La Vega would also be the best in science scores, in math, in everything,” Hyde said.
The students responded with raucous applause. Later, Hyde explained that he has so much appreciation for the people of La Vega ISD that he just wants to see the school district excel in everything.
“I just believe that anything you do in life, you ought to try to be the best you can be at it,” Hyde said. “We’re trying to get there from an academic standpoint here at La Vega High School, and I just wanted the kids to know, it’s like anything in life. Anything in life, anything you want to be good at, you can be good at. If they would put their mind to that, I think great things will happen here.”
In the sweltering heat of last summer, La Vega’s players routinely came up to school for mid-day workouts. They did so because they wanted to be the best, and they’d seen the value of such sweat equity in the past.
“You can’t do anything without working hard,” La Vega senior lineman Jaelyn Maladdie said. “Our team slogan this year was, ‘Work, work, work, win, win, win.’ That’s actually on our state championship ring. That’s something (Hyde) tries to remind us of every day, you can’t win unless you expect to work. So we put big emphasis on work, and it was great to see him use his platform to advocate for better test scores for this school.”
Since winning the state title in December, the Pirates have enjoyed a variety of victors’ spoils. They were feted with a parade through Bellmead, and got gussied up in their Sunday best for a banquet at the Baylor Club.
To be honored on a national stage by MaxPreps was a different sort of prestige. And it basically came out of the blue.
“It means a lot. We’ve put in a lot of work into the season,” La Vega senior linebacker Jared Rogers said. “We know how good we are, know what we’re capable of. I actually feel like we were snubbed, 88th out of the country. I thought we were at least top 20, but hey, I just thank God for the recognition.”
Hyde expressed his gratitude for the award as well. He said that it’s a testament to a long pattern of industriousness established by his predecessor at head coach, Willie Williams. Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither were the Pirates.
“It’s just the quality of our program here and what we’ve established over a long period of time,” Hyde said. “This wasn’t built this year – this was built 14, 15, 16 years ago. We’ve just been able to, over the years, continue on that trend. We’re just blessed. Blessed to be a part of this program, blessed to be a part of this school district, and it’s just an awesome opportunity to highlight our kids throughout the nation.”