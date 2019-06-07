La Vega outside linebacker Demarrquese Hayes set his college destination by committing to Kansas State on Friday.
Hayes (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) helped the Pirates claim the Class 4A Division I state football championship and the 4A track team title as he was the leadoff man on La Vega's 4x100-meter relay team that won the state gold medal.
He chose Kansas State over offers from Houston, New Mexico, Texas State, Tulsa and UTEP according to 247Sports.com.
Hayes, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, is the ninth player from the 2020 class to commit to the Wildcats.