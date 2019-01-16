Strike up the band, the parade is coming.
The City of Bellmead will hold a victory parade for the football state champion La Vega Pirates beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 24. The parade will begin at the Sam’s Club store and will travel down Highway 84 before hooking up with Loop 340 and ending at La Vega High School. Following the parade, a community pep rally will be held at Willie Williams Stadium, weather permitting.
Additionally, La Vega will hold a banquet for the Pirates at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.