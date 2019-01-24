La Vega offensive lineman Jaelyn Maladdie has committed to continue his football playing days at Mary Hardin-Baylor University.
Maladdie was a first-team all-district and Super Centex lineman for the Pirates, who won the Class 4A Division I state championship. He opened up holes for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, graded 96 percent on his blocking for the season, committed only two penalties in 16 games, allowed just one sack, and delivered 36 pancake blocks.
Maladdie is the second Central Texas standout to commit to Division III national champ UMHB in a week, as Belton quarterback Connor Carothers will remain in his hometown and play for the Crusaders.