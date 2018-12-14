ARLINGTON - John Richards finally looked human.
A mere minute or two before, the La Vega senior running back busted through the line of scrimmage before shedding a few Decatur defenders as he forced his way into the end zone for his third touchdown in just a quarter and a half.
When he was shown on the Jumbotron afterward, Richards was slumped on the bench trying to catch his breath. It was understandable, as the 19-yard touchdown put him at 164 total yards at the time.
Richards was super human on the gridiron, something he proved early as he had La Vega’s first three carries to put the Pirates on the scoreboard less than a minute into the game.
And Richards continued to enforce his will to the tune of more than 200 yards as the Pirates rolled the Decatur Eagles, 53-0, to advance to next week’s Class 4A Division I state championship game.
“I came out here focused and ready to play,” Richards said. “I followed behind my offensive line, so shoutout to them.”
It wasn’t just Richards, though, that shined in La Vega’s dominant victory. When the defense would focus on stopping him, Jar’Quae Walton (61 yards) would step up and get his yards on the other side. And then when the defense would try to stop those two running backs on either side, quarterback Ara Rauls (99 yards) had a clear path up the middle.
No matter who had the ball, it seemed that the La Vega offensive line opened up any hole it so chose at will.
“They did what they’ve done all year,” La Vega head coach Don Hyde said of the Pirates’ offensive line. “They blocked well and opened holes for the running game.”
While the offense finished with around 700 total yards - it was around 550 when the starters went out before Daylon Williams scored La Vega’s final touchdown of the evening from 60 yards out - the Pirate defense kept Decatur out of the end zone.
De’Treveon Thompson finished with a couple of sacks, Jared Rogers batted a pass down out of the air, and the defensive backs kept the Decatur receivers in front of them. Twice, a Pirate laid down a big hit on a Decatur receiver that made him fumble the football.
“Our kids are physical,” Hyde said. “We don’t have to practice being physical. Our kids like contact. We’re blessed at La Vega to have the group of kids we’re coaching right now.”
The 50-plus point win can definitely be considered a statement made by this La Vega team, one that’s still not pleased it was picked to finish second in its district behind a Stephenville team that lost in the area round of the playoffs to Celina.
“We didn’t like that, so we’ve got unfinished business,” Hyde said. “Our program believes in winning. The goal is to win a state championship. We’re on the precipice of it right now. We’re going to go back and get to work.”
Jared Rogers echoed his coach’s statements. The senior linebacker wasn’t so much upset about the underdog status that La Vega has had at times this season. Instead, he welcomes it.
“We’ve always been slept on and doubted,” Rogers said. “I love being the underdog. Keep doubting us.”
While those outside the La Vega program may not fully understand how the Pirates got here with a first-year head coach in Hyde and a new quarterback in sophomore Rauls, La Vega shouldn’t have to prove itself any longer. Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, the Pirates held a Decatur team that has averaged 39.5 points per game in the playoffs to zero points. And on offense, the Pirates showed just how deadly they are all over the field.
La Vega has plenty of talent to go with a hunger to bring home its second state title in four years.
“I’ve told our kids, and I believe this with all my heart, we’re the best football team left,” Hyde said. “But that doesn’t mean you’re going to win. You have to put in the work in order to win. We’re going to go to work (Saturday), Monday and everything in between, and try to win this thing for Waco.”
La Vega will battle the winner between Carthage and Liberty Hill at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium for the Class 4A Div. I state championship.