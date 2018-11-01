Krista Pirtle: Valley Mills shows that Friday Night Lights about more than just wins, losses
Growing up in a small town, everyone truly knows everyone. Even more so when one of the local teacher’s lives is affected.
She was a student teacher when I was in elementary school and then a full time teacher at Olney Elementary by the time I was in high school. Her oldest son was on my brother’s soccer team that “played” on Saturday mornings, really, showed up to a field to snack on orange slices, fruit chews and chug a CapriSun.
In February of 2009, her middle son was severely burned in a gasoline explosion and spent months in the burn unit at Parkland Hospital.
It was my senior basketball season, and most of the girls on my team had her as a teacher growing up. We wanted to help.
T-shirts were designed – the brightest of oranges with big block text on the front that read, “Fite Squad” for Clay Fite and his family. Then during a basketball game, buckets were passed around the home and visitor stands to raise money for the family.
That’s one of the things I love about sports. It’s not all about winning, but also using whatever platform or reach a sport provides to do good, to help others and bring about some hope.
Friday night at Valley Mills, that’s exactly what you’ll see.
The Eagles host Hico in their penultimate district contest. Right now, Valley Mills is a game behind Hico in the standings, sitting fifth when the top four teams advance to the playoffs. Of course, the Eagles want to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but that’s not the main focus for Valley Mills in its last two ball games.
Instead, the Eagles are doing some good that will have a more lasting effect than a win ever could.
Luke, a 6-year old boy from Goldthwaite is fighting cancer. His mom attended Valley Mills in elementary school along with her brothers. To say Luke is now an adopted Eagle is an understatement.
A mother of one of the Valley Mills players (she wants no credit, but head over to the Valley Mills Athletic Booster Club Facebook page and you’ll see all of her hard work in trying to raise as much money as she can for this family) contacted Valley Mills ISD superintendent Mike Kelly, and they came up with an idea for T-shirts.
“She called me and told me the story and what Luke is going through,” Kelly said. “She wanted to know what we could do, so we started brainstorming together. We’re doing everything we can for him and his family.”
It wasn’t a mere design idea, though. Instead, they envisioned a plan for shirts to be donated for the varsity football players and coaches to wear while they warmed up before the Goldthwaite game Nov. 9.
That’s when the community showed up. Within an hour of it being posted on Facebook, so many shirts were being sold that the entire Valley Mills side of the stands next Friday night will be covered in, what is called, Luke blue.
Enough money has been collected so that the band, coaches, cheerleaders, all Valley Mills employees, the state-bound cross country girls and boys teams, volleyball varsity and JV teams in addition to the JV cheerleading squad will all be wearing the #LukeStrong t-shirt.
“Bottom line is Valley Mills, in general, is a very caring place,” Kelly said. “Of course the school district, like any, has a soft spot for kids. When we were presented with the opportunity to help the family, we weren’t going to turn that down. The neat thing is that these people have wanted to remain anonymous. Business owners and people in the community have stepped up to sponsor different teams and organizations. They’ve given their resources to get shirts for them.”
At school that Friday – deemed #Lukestrong Day to bring awareness to the cause — everyone will sport that T-shirt, instead of the usual Valley Mills green and gold.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the school district had raised more than $3,500 through T-shirt sales alone.
“My hope is that we’ll have 100 percent of our fans in Goldthwaite wearing blue and showing support for Luke and his family,” Kelly said. “It’s been a community effort. It started with a couple of parents getting in touch with me about what the school could do. It’s really taken off from there. I think that speaks volumes for the kind of community Valley Mills is.”
This Friday, the Eagles will pass the helmet through the stands – home and visitors – to raise monetary donations for the family. In addition, #LukeStrong bracelets will be available to purchase.
If you’re unable to attend the game and want to purchase a bracelet to contribute, you can email Jennifer Sargent (jsargent@gatesvilleisd.org). Bracelets are $3. If you’d rather donate to the family’s GoFundMe account, here is that link: https://www.gofundme.com/2r77z-lukestrong.
All the money from the shirt and bracelet sales will go straight to Luke and his family in addition to whatever is raised Friday night when Valley Mills passes the helmet. That helmet will be presented to Luke’s family.
What they may not know is that it will be a special helmet. Of course, it will have the Valley Mills decal on one side. But on the other will be a Goldthwaite decal that the Goldthwaite coaching staff passed along
There’s a motto at Valley Mills that goes, “No Eagle fights alone.” And they’re making sure Luke and his family have plenty of support.
“I’ve seen it time and time again,” Kelly said. “When a family is in need — due to house fires or accidents, whatever it is – there have been some tough times this last year in Valley Mills. The community and school have stepped up every single time. I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to branch out and help a family outside of our community and school system. It shows the heart of Valley Mills.”