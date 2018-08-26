Krista Pirtle: These are the must-see high school football games of 2018
This time of year always has a certain electricity about it. It’s a time ripe with possibility as every new school year brings with it a brand new season.
And no, I don’t mean autumn. Because here in the great state of Texas, we won’t feel that until October.
I’m talking, of course, about football. This state is so amped about the upcoming season that FOX Sports Southwest is running Texas Football Days the rest of the week. Sure, some time is spent on college football, but they’re also running replays of some of last season’s biggest games.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, you can watch Kyler Martin scoop up a fumble and run it at least 80 yards into the end zone to punch the Panthers’ ticket to state with a win over Stamford before Mart returns to the gridiron to take on Bosqueville. The Bulldogs, former district rival of the Panthers before February’s realignment, have a snazzy looking offense with the Trib’s Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year Tyler Webb at quarterback as a sophomore and the no-one-can-catch-me Marcell Estell on the outside.
But the first week of the season, in my opinion, will be highlighted by Midway’s season opener against Euless Trinity. FOX Sports Southwest will provide line look-ins of that game, as well as nine other contests across the state.
A few miles north of Panther Stadium will be a game locals can’t wait to watch. Yes, Waco High and University have been district opponents in recent years, not playing each other until well into the season. However, with the Lions now in Class 6A, the two Waco ISD teams play each other out of the gate. Make sure to get there early because this game will be packed.
Not only are two local schools going head to head but two friends and alums of their respective schools are also going against each other in University’s Rodney Smith and Waco High’s Kwame Cavil.
As loaded as the first week is, you can expect the same throughout the rest of the 2018 high school football season. And as has become the usual in years past, we here at the Trib have picked out some of the biggest games each week.
With the help of our sports editor Brice Cherry, we’ve got a pretty good list assembled. And because I can be indecisive – as is evident in the three games listed for the first week of the season – most weeks will have more than one game of the week. Then you can decide which one appeals most to you — like those Choose Your Own Adventure books. Because what would Texas high school football be without more than one marquee matchup each week? Another state of high school football.
Week 2
Clifton at Crawford – Both teams advanced deep into the playoffs last year, and each team lost a big contributor to the offense. While Crawford has been shuffling pieces, mostly on defense, to be as formidable as possible, Clifton has experience out the wazoo at multiple places. This will be a fun matchup merely two weeks into the season.
Week 3
What’s your preference – quarterbacks or running backs?
If it’s quarterbacks, the best two of the area will be on display as Reicher travels to Bosqueville. As a freshman, Webb threw for 3,351 yards and 35 touchdowns. His coach, Clint Zander, said back in December that was the most passing yards for a freshman quarterback in the state. Then there’s Reicher’s Ben Brittain who threw for 2,386 yards and 28 touchdowns. Both are dynamic, electric and any other buzz word that pumps fans up before the season begins.
If running backs are your favorite, look no further than China Spring at Connally. That’s got Erik Hart – who committed to Northwestern State University over the summer – and Jay’Veon Sunday battling it out in the backfield. Hart recorded 220 carries for 1,559 yards and 15 scores, while Sunday finished with 150 carries for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Week 4
Live Oak vs. Methodist Children’s Home – For the first time in a while, all the local private six-man schools will play each other. Should there be a trophy once they’ve all played each other for the city champion? Probably. Somebody should look into that.
The Falcons are coming into 2018 off back-to-back state championships, while the Bulldogs secured the TCAF Six-Man Division I state championship a year ago.
Week 5
Yes, I know Waco ISD Stadium will once again be packed as Midway takes on Waco High. It’s a contest that at least half of those who read this column will be at come Sept. 28. Y’all have fun. And I know it will be a great game. But I’ll be in Mart.
I circled this one on my calendar when it was announced. In a rematch of this past year’s Class 2A Division I state championship game – that Mart won 34-21 – the two schools agreed to a home and home series as Mart dropped down to Division II in February.
Yes, Mart lost some key pieces including quarterback Jace Terry, but the two-headed monster of Tyrek Horne and Shatydrick Bailey return for one more season of causing opposing coaches headaches while trying to figure out how to stop them.
Week 6
Once district play begins for 9-3A Div. I, there’s a good chance I’ll be frequenting those contests. If you’ll remember back to last season, that district finished with a three-way tie for the district title. Each game was full of big-time moments. And the emails I got for our weekly Honor Roll from those games made me wonder at times if the stats I was seeing were for real or typos.
This week, Groesbeck travels to West. In a league full of extraordinary quarterbacks (for more on that, be sure to check out or high school football preview section that comes out Thursday), two of the most prolific ones will face off at West’s nice new stadium.
Ty Hale of Groesbeck finished with well over 2,500 passing yards, while West’s Nathan Gerik can make defenses look silly with his arm or his legs.
Also playing this week are Belton and Temple. Both teams, should finish in the top three of District 12-6A this season.
Week 7
By this point of the season a year ago, both of these teams were dealing with the injury bug that just would not go away. Lorena was able to put things together and play their best football late in the season to punch the district’s final ticket to the postseason, while Robinson turned to basketball.
This season, all the experience the players got last season should pay off as the two meet in Lorena Oct. 12.
I know how much excitement surrounds these two teams when they face off during baseball season. I’m sure it’s just as much, maybe even more, when it’s football season.
Week 8
We have to go back to District 9-3A Div. I. I’ve already mentioned West, which is why I’ve placed West vs. Whitney secondary on my list to McGregor at Teague. But either contest will be fun to watch.
Gerik flying around for West. And then Devin Wilson flying around for Whitney.
And then at Teague, Zack Satterwhite will have complete command of the Lions’ offense in his second season as the starting varsity quarterback.
By this point in the season, McGregor should also have found a nice rhythm. Advancing to state 7-on-7 over the summer should help the Bulldogs even though they lost at least 20 to graduation.
Week 9
If I didn’t mention China Spring vs. La Vega here, I should probably not even have this job anymore. In a year at the Waco Trib, I know this is the prime time Friday night football game here in Central Texas.
Last year’s contest was a fun one to watch as La Vega got the edge over China Spring. Of course, this year the two teams face off with new coaches – former defensive coordinator Don Hyde for the Pirates and former offensive coordinator Brian Bell for the Cougars.
While this week isn’t exactly rivalry week, like things ended up a year ago, this week is full of good matchups. Temple comes to Waco High, Crawford travels to De Leon and Rockdale and Cameron Yoe face off for the Battle of the Bell
Week 10
I’ve already mentioned Midway, but Week 10 doesn’t have as many marquee games as in weeks prior. At least on paper. And before the season has started.
But Midway at Temple should have district title implications on the line. Yes, the two teams have played the last few years in non-district action. But with hardware up for grabs, there should be an extra edge to this contest.
Both teams lost quarterbacks to Division I schools – Tanner Mordecai to Oklahoma and TJ Rumfield to Texas Tech (baseball) – but they return plenty of key playmakers.
Week 11
Rounding out the regular season, we drop down to 1A action where Abbott goes to Aquilla.
Abbott’s young group should have enough experience by the end of the regular season, while 2018 could be a season to remember for Aquilla.