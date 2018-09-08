When I was in elementary school, my family and I went across town to the Little League baseball field to watch some of my friends in their weekly game. We took our seats on the metal bleachers beside one of my best friend’s mom and his grandparents.
I don’t remember how many innings had passed, but suddenly, the home plate umpire stood up and went to converse with the other umps on the field.
Lightning delay.
As he turned to announce to the crowd of family and friends, he said they had to pause the game because of the lightning indicator.
My friend’s grandma turned toward us and asked, “Why does it matter that there’s lightning in Decatur?”
Let me back up just a step. I’m from Olney, Texas, a town of around 3,000 people. It’s 45 miles south of Wichita Falls (the closest mall to town), 30 miles north of Graham (the closest Walmart and movie theater) and 75 miles to the west of Decatur.
So you could imagine her confusion as to why lightning all the way over in Decatur would have any effect on her grandson’s baseball game. Between laughs as we made our way to our cars and away from the metal bleachers, it took our families a little bit to explain that it wasn’t the lightning in Decatur but the lightning indicator.
It still makes me laugh a little bit when I hear the lightning indicator has gone off and a game is being delayed. However, Friday evening, the thought of the weather in Decatur quickly turned to trying to determine yet another new potential kickoff time.
Well, that’s another 30 minutes.
Every time lighting was seen Friday evening at the Cotton Bowl, those murmurs passed through the press box. By the looks of what I saw on Twitter, we weren’t the only game that the weather affected.
But seated inside that historic stadium, the lightning wouldn’t go away. Well, it did for about 30 or 40 minutes, which allowed the teams to do a quick warm up and get less than a quarter of play in before the game had to be called for good.
Belton’s Thursday night contest had to be moved to Friday (the Tigers defeated Round Rock, 45-24). A pair of six-man games were cancelled. A few more contests were called before the game was even over.
While the lightning was abundant Friday night, you know what follows it. Thunder.
And quite a few Central Texas athletes brought that thunder. Like Groesbeck’s Ameer Lee and McGregor’s VeAndre McDaniel. So if anyone thought the numbers they each put up a week ago were flukes, or just against subpar competition, think again.
Lee racked up more than 300 all-purpose yards in Groesbeck’s 28-6 win over Hearne. He had 131 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards and 117 return yards with three total touchdowns.
McDaniel completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in McGregor’s 48-30 victory over Bosqueville.
Then there’s the Lorena Leopards who continue to put together a strong showing early in the 2018 season. As Lorena defeated Franklin, 30-20, quarterback Bradley Lina led the offensive charge.
He completed 22 of 39 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns. One of his main targets was receiver Ben Craig who caught the ball six times for 101 yards and a score. On the defensive side of the ball for the Leopards, safety Zane Grimm lit up the Lions with 21 tackles.
It was an electric Week 2 of the high school football season, whether you looked to the skies or to the field. And you can expect more in the weeks to come.
Hopefully not, though, in the sky. And especially not in Decatur.