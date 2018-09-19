Those memories come flooding back every time I hear “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”
And that’s what we call a hook, people, because y’all have no idea what I’m talking about, yet are intrigued.
Moving on.
Every homecoming game at my hometown Olney High School, the band plays that tune from The Lion King, as the queen nominees are introduced at halftime.
And if you thought football season was a big deal here in Texas, you haven’t seen anything until homecoming week rolls around. Well, maybe you have. Because pictures of the ENORMOUS mums go viral on social media. It’s like the girl’s head is floating above a mass of feather boas, fake flowers and ribbons. But more on that later.
Coming from a small town where businesses shut down for games, football ruled. So imagine all that excitement for each game – community members dressed in their Olney T-shirts and hats with their red and white poms and cowbells – and then ratchet it up at least double because homecoming always meant something special.
In elementary school, homecoming meant the parade. Olney’s Main Street is Highway 114. From the first stoplight to the last stoplight in town, 114 was shut down for the parade that started at the old Olney Savings building and ended at the football field.
I was never excited to go to the parade. Because I don’t recall that I ever stood on the side of the road and watched it. Nope, I was always in the parade. The little soccer league teams each had their own floats – meaning one of the dads would drive his truck and the team would all squeeze into the bed of the truck and be told to throw more candy than they ate.
From elementary school to junior high, I transitioned from truck bed to fire truck, which is what the junior high cheerleaders rode. And then in high school, it was the varsity cheer float. My freshman year, we were going to lasso the Mustangs (playing Wichita City View), so we all rode rocking horses on a flatbed trailer. That sounds easier than it actually is, as a parade is more stop-and-go than anything else.
So the first three years of high school featured a different float on the same flatbed trailer until senior year. That’s when a woman from our church offered to drive me in her classic car since I was on the court as a senior. That was the only year at the parade I never threw candy, because my brother was in the trundle seat behind me, with a huge grin across his face, hurling the candy for me.
In high school, I quickly found out that homecoming week meant more work. The halls were already decorated with signs that the cheerleaders painted over the summer. Here’s a helpful PSA – always outline every letter you paint on a sign in black Sharpie. It makes the letters stand out and makes them more readable. Oh, the things you learn from four years of painting and painting and painting.
In elementary school, we would be walked over to the high school class by class to see the homecoming wall decorations. Each class had a hallway and a different theme. One part of the hall could be decorated as a jungle, and then you suddenly found yourself on a beach when you turned left.
As a young kid, I loved those decorations. But in high school, those adornments consumed all my time after school, with a break for supper before heading back to campus to finish up.
Homecoming week also meant buying the mums and garters from the flower store downtown.
I can’t remember ever seeing the monstrosities that I see today. Those are way too big. And I don’t want to even try to think about how much they cost. Ours could be held on by a safety pin or two for good measure. Today, they have to be worn around the neck in addition to being pinned.
Technically, I wasn’t even allowed to think that big when it came down to it in high school, first of all because my dad would have literally passed out at the sight of the bill and second, we weren’t allowed to have mums as cheerleaders. Instead, we all had garters that we wore on our legs. Obviously, we didn’t wear them while cheering because that would be a terrible idea. But we could loop them around our megaphones and then wear them when we walked out flowers to the nominees at halftime.
Picking out what went on them was fun. There were at least two tables set up across from the counter at Olney Floral, and you were given a checklist that had the item name and price beside it. You could look in the bins and see what there was and then number how many of what you wanted.
I never wanted any bells because I felt it sounded like a herd of cattle was approaching. But, being the Cubs, there were teddy bears that could be placed in the flower. And then there were different ribbons, braids and plastic accessories that could be tied on, like megaphones, footballs and basketballs.
You’d place your order and then pick up your items later in the week. Some people would wear them to school on Friday. But you definitely wore them to the parade and, obviously, to the game.
The only time my mum ever got to be close to the size of what I see today was senior year. The queen nominees’ flowers were always comprised of two mums instead of one and could be attached over the shoulder, so dresses wouldn’t get holes in them.
I remember that particular homecoming, thinking it odd to be wearing heels on the football field. And then our golf cart getting a flat tire as we drove around the track (my dad has terrible luck with golf carts).
My senior homecoming was almost 10 years ago. I remember growing up, it was always fun at the homecoming game to see who came back to town.
I haven’t been back to an Olney homecoming since. Instead, I’ve attended countless covering high school football at my job out in Lubbock and now in Waco.
And, if the extra decorations at the field and mums and garters don’t give things away, you can always bet you’re at a homecoming game when it seems as if you’re walking through clouds and clouds of Axe Body Spray on your way up the stands. At least the dudes have good intentions.