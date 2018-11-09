The Kangaroos blazed to a season-ending victory behind the dynamic play of Blaze Albino, handing the Lions their ninth straight loss to close the season at Waco ISD Stadium.
Waco High (1-9 overall, 0-8 in 12-6A) did not defeat a 6A foe in this first season under new coach Kwame Cavil, as the Lions’ only win came in the season opener against crosstown Waco ISD rival University.
Albino ensured that Waco High wouldn’t close the year as a spoiler by scoring three first-quarter touchdowns – on a 51-yard run, a 2-yard run and a 55-yard catch off a trick-play double-reverse pass. Killeen (5-5, 4-4) was trying to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in 12-6A, but was denied that spot when Copperas Cove defeated Temple.
Randy Carpenter ran valiantly for the Lions in the loss. He set up the team’s first touchdown with a long 60-yard jaunt, which was finished off by Davion Long, and later Carpenter added a 6-yard TD late in the second quarter.