KILLEEN — The Ellison Eagles played return to sender, and Waco High had to pay the postage.
Fueled by two kickoff returns for touchdowns, Ellison zipped past the Lions, 35-16, in the District 12-6A opener for both squads on Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Waco High (1-2 overall, 0-1 in district) already trailed 21-6 when Ellison’s Tye Hill brought in the second-half kickoff and matriculated back downfield for an 88-yard runback to the house. It was the second kick return for a TD for Ellison in the game, following a 95-yard answer from Rian McKinley following Waco High’s opening score of the game.
Randy Carpenter opened the scoring for the Lions with a 3-yard TD run in the first quarter, but the Eagles (1-2, 1-0) responded with that huge kick return. Ellison wasn’t done, either — scoring less than two minutes later on Breezion Spiller’s 3-yard keeper.
In the second half, Waco High fought back to pull within 28-13 on Carpenter’s second TD run of the game, from five yards out, with 29 ticks remaining in the third quarter. But Ellison snuffed out the Lions’ rally, as Spiller gave the Eagles some breathing room on a 55-yard bomb to Greg Cooke early in the fourth quarter.