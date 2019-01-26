The Jinx Tucker Memorial Trophy is given each year by the Tribune-Herald to honor the memory of a man who gained national respect in his 33 years as the Trib’s sports editor until his death in 1953. The award was founded in 1956 by Tucker’s successor, Dave Campbell.

The award is emblematic of a man who stressed sportsmanship, fairness and team play. The winner of the award must exhibit overall team success, improvement throughout the season, sportsmanship, fan support and a will to win in the face of adversity.

1956 Mart

1957 Mart

1958 Belton

1959 West

1960 Gatesville and Riesel

1961 Connally

1962 Reicher

1963 Clifton

1964 Marlin

1965 Crawford

1966 Hillsboro

1967 Bruceville Eddy and Clifton

1968 Mexia

1969 Lorena

1970 Franklin

1971 Rosebud-Lott

1972 Chilton

1973 China Spring

1974 Midway

1975 Whitney

1976 Temple

1977 Valley Mills and Marlin

1978 China Spring

1979 McGregor and Temple

1980 West

1981 Cameron

1982 McGregor

1983 Robinson

1984 Connally

1985 Hillsboro and Richfield

1986 Axtell

1987 Lorena

1988 Mexia

1989 La Vega

1990 Connally

1991 Groesbeck

1992 Riesel

1993 Crawford

1994 Hubbard

1995 Mexia

1996 Cameron

1997 Gatesville

1998 Copperas Cove

1999 Waco High

2000 University

2001 Chilton

2002 Fairfield

2003 Temple

2004 Cameron

2005 Whitney

2006 La Vega

2007 Penelope

2008 Abbott

2009 Lorena

2010 Marlin

2011 Mart

2012 Gatesville

2013 Fairfield

2014 Clifton

2015 West

2016 Robinson

2017 Bruceville-Eddy

2018 Mart

