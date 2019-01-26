The Jinx Tucker Memorial Trophy is given each year by the Tribune-Herald to honor the memory of a man who gained national respect in his 33 years as the Trib’s sports editor until his death in 1953. The award was founded in 1956 by Tucker’s successor, Dave Campbell.
The award is emblematic of a man who stressed sportsmanship, fairness and team play. The winner of the award must exhibit overall team success, improvement throughout the season, sportsmanship, fan support and a will to win in the face of adversity.
1956 Mart
1957 Mart
1958 Belton
1959 West
1960 Gatesville and Riesel
1961 Connally
1962 Reicher
1963 Clifton
1964 Marlin
1965 Crawford
1966 Hillsboro
1967 Bruceville Eddy and Clifton
1968 Mexia
1969 Lorena
1970 Franklin
1971 Rosebud-Lott
1972 Chilton
1973 China Spring
1974 Midway
1975 Whitney
1976 Temple
1977 Valley Mills and Marlin
1978 China Spring
1979 McGregor and Temple
1980 West
1981 Cameron
1982 McGregor
1983 Robinson
1984 Connally
1985 Hillsboro and Richfield
1986 Axtell
1987 Lorena
1988 Mexia
1989 La Vega
1990 Connally
1991 Groesbeck
1992 Riesel
1993 Crawford
1994 Hubbard
1995 Mexia
1996 Cameron
1997 Gatesville
1998 Copperas Cove
1999 Waco High
2000 University
2001 Chilton
2002 Fairfield
2003 Temple
2004 Cameron
2005 Whitney
2006 La Vega
2007 Penelope
2008 Abbott
2009 Lorena
2010 Marlin
2011 Mart
2012 Gatesville
2013 Fairfield
2014 Clifton
2015 West
2016 Robinson
2017 Bruceville-Eddy
2018 Mart