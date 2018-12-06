Mexia native Kelvin Beachum is among 32 nominees for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The award annually recognizes an NFL player for their outstanding contributions to community service as well as excellence on the field.
Beachum, 29, is in his second season as an offensive tackle for the New York Jets. He previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Being a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is a tremendous honor and a highlight of my NFL career. We stand on the shoulders of the guys who came before us in this league and Walter Payton is the gold standard. He’s the Mount Everest of competitors and community leaders,” said Beachum. “Since joining the NFL, I’ve just wanted to be somebody special who uses his platform to give back.”
Among Beachum’s numerous community service projects is a free football camp each spring in his hometown of Mexia.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year winner will be announced Feb. 2 at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta.