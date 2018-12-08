There were a few people in the stands, in the press box and on the sideline who experienced some drama as the fourth quarter ran down during Midway’s 51-7 defeat against the powerhouse Allen Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers took the ball one last time at their own 25 and began driving, as they have so many times in the last three seasons, behind running back James Fullbright.
And Fullbright was good to the last tote. He ignited that final drive by breaking loose for a 13-yard run. Midway pushed into Allen territory as its star running back ran seven more times. With the clock ticking down under the final minute, Panther fans could see they needed a big play to push Fullbright over the goal line and into the Midway record book as the school’s all-time touchdown leader.
It wasn’t meant to be.
The Eagles stopped the Midway drive with their fourth interception and fifth overall takeaway of the contest.
A tough way to end a tough day. But at least Midway fans got to see Fullbright churning out yards a few more times before his Panther career ended.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted, but these last four years have been amazing,” Fullbright said when it was over. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Fullbright finished his Panther career with 643 carries for 4,646 rushing yards and 63 TDs. He passed John Hubert (4,600) on the career rushing yards list on Saturday and finished second behind B.J. Kelly’s 4,996 yards. Fullbright’s total of 1,970 rushing yards this season is second only to Hubert’s 2,853 in 2008.
And Fullbright, Hubert and Kelly stand together with 63 career touchdowns apiece.
“It’s a three-way tie,” Fullbright said. “We tried to break it today. But it’s a three-way tie with three great running backs. B.J. Kelly and John Hubert, it’s great company to be with.”
Fullbright piled up 195 rushing yards against Allen, all but 11 in the second half. Midway coach Jeff Hulme said his team’s final drive was all about trying to get their star running back in the end zone and break the record.
“Absolutely,” Hulme said. “He deserved it. He’s everything a student-athlete is. He takes care of the classroom and shows up every day ready to work. Great attitude. In the three and a half years I’ve known James, he’s never come to workout in a bad attitude or with a frown on his face. He was always ready to work with a smile. That’s what you want. He’s a phenomenal young man.”
Fullbright’s senior teammate, defensive back Parker Nall, said the team was aching for the running back to reach the end zone one more time.
“I wanted him to get that,” Nall said. “That would’ve meant the world to him, it would’ve meant the world to me. Just didn’t get it done. It’s just what happens. But he can hold his head up high. He tied it.”
Fullbright, who said he’s mulling over junior college and NCAA Division II offers to play at the next level, walked off the field with the kind of perspective that comes with three successful varsity seasons at running back.
The Panthers won 34 games and lost just 6 with Fullbright serving as their primary rusher during the last three campaigns. He pointed to Midway’s 31-28 victory over Temple, which catapulted the Panthers to the District 12-6A championship this fall, as one of his favorites.
“We weren’t picked to win the district, they were,” Fullbright said. “We fought through that win. But every win is special. Everything I’ve done here is amazing.”