ITALY — Hunter Sheffield accounted for five touchdowns, and Iredell kept on blazing through the Class 1A Division II playoffs with a mercy-rule win over Fannindel.
Sheffield had touchdown runs of 33, 32, 15 and 43 yards, and also got Iredell’s scoring started with a 40-yard scoring bomb to Brayden Fletcher.
Morgan Whitfield also had a busy and productive night for the Dragons (11-0), running for three touchdowns of his own. So, it’s on to the Region III-1A final for Iredell and a date with Strawn (10-2). That game is slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Hico. Strawn defeated Walnut Springs, 62-8, in a Thanksgiving Day battle.