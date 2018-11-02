IREDELL — Sophomore Hunter Sheffield powered his way to four touchdown runs as the Dragons clinched the District 11-1A Div. II championship.
Iredell (9-0 overall, 2-0 in district) is guaranteed a 10-0 regular season, as the Dragons’ final scheduled regular season game is against Three Way, a first-year UIL team that has had to forfeit most of its games due to lack of numbers.
Sheffield had TD runs of 5, 13, 28 and 23 yards as the Dragons sizzled their way to the mercy-rule win. They clinched that outcome when Sheffield found Jacob Guereca on a 44-yard touchdown pass, Sheffield’s fifth of the year.
Cranfills Gap (6-3, 1-1) still has a chance to make the playoffs, as the Lions will meet Walnut Springs (5-4, 1-1) for the district’s final spot next week.