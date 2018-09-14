IREDELL — Morgan Whitfield and Colton Fowler scored three touchdowns apiece as the Dragons, ranked second in Class 1A Division II, blazed past the Bobcats, who are No. 9 in 1A Div. I by sixmanfootball.com.
Iredell (2-0) held a 16-14 lead in the first half, but closed the game with 44 unanswered points. Jacob Guereca found Fowler three times behind the Blum defense for TD passes, of 8, 15 and 37 yards. Guereca also later scored the clinching TD on a 35-yard pass from Hunter Sheffield.
Whitfield had two TD runs and an 83-yard kickoff return to paydirt.