Of the 64 teams in the Waco Trib’s coverage area, we’re down to nine undefeated teams remaining as we near the halfway point of the regular season. Among those left unscathed are not the defending state champions as Mart was downed by Franklin a week ago. Neither is La Vega included as the Pirates’ tough schedule has two losses on their record already. Last year’s state runner-up in Midway is also not on the list, even after the Panther offense found its groove Friday night.
Hopefully that puts into perspective how hard it is to go four games without picking up a loss. Each team, when preseason practice starts in August, has the goal of going 1-0 each week. Only a few, though, make that goal a reality.
This time next week, all nine of these teams won’t remain undefeated. That’s not a bold statement. It’s just fact as two of these teams open district against one another.
Of these nine teams, one is off to its best start in program history. Two are 4-0 for the first time in at least 13 years.
Temple (4-0)
Schedule: Cedar Ridge 45-25; Autonoma de Nuevo Leon 43-14; Harker Heights 45-0; Shoemaker 42-6
Next week: Open
2003: Last year the Wildcats opened a season 4-0
2: Number of running backs finding success already for Temple – Anthony Jackson and De’Jon Overton
790: Passing yards by quarterback Jared Wiley, a Texas commit at tight end who is fitting in nicely under center for Temple
205: Average yards per game the Temple defense is allowing
42: Minimum number of points the Wildcats have scored in every game this season
Fairfield (4-0)
Schedule: Rusk 36-28; Brownsboro 55-28; Athens 53-28; Palestine 17-14
Next week: at Lorena
2013: Last year the Eagles opened a season 4-0
4: Number of running backs that have at least 100 yards on the season as Fairfield has a constant rotation in the backfield – Blake Posey, Kameron Ransom, Kadarius Walker, Jar’Mychael Hudson
93: Scoring margin as Fairfield is outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 161-98
Lorena (4-0)
Schedule: China Spring 35-21; Franklin 30-20; Lampasas 35-14; Teague 42-7
Next week: Fairfield
2013: Last year the Leopards opened a season 4-0
57.3: Completion percentage for quarterback Bradley Lina who has thrown for 809 yards and nine touchdowns
462: Total rush yards by running back AJ Bell
463.3: Average number of offensive yards for Lorena featuring a balanced offensive attack of 252 rush yards and 212.3 passing yards per game
49: Three defenders have at least 49 tackles – Zane Grimm, Daylon Bartosh, Cade Michna
Groesbeck (4-0)
2005: Last year the Goats opened a season 4-0
Schedule: Rice 60-3; Hearne 28-6; Marlin 70-0; Eustace 40-7
Next week: Maypearl
16: Total points the Groesbeck defense has given up
198: Total number of points the Goats have scored through four games
4: Number of punt return touchdowns Ameer Lee has as the running back has at least 300 return yards
200: Average of pass yards by quarterback Ty Hale
Clifton (4-0)
2011: Cubs are currently off to their best start since going 3-1 seven years ago
Schedule: Valley Mills 59-7; Crawford 29-7; Maypearl 47-0; McGregor 48-0
Next week: Godley
3.5: Average number of points the Clifton defense is giving up
3: Number of potent runners in the Cubs’ rush attack – Mason Brandenberger, Alfredo Rodriguez, Riley Perry
4: Stellar defensive line made up of four different Clifton players – Alfredo Rodriguez, Santos Murillo, Hayden Newton, Elias Tebo
2: Clifton riding back-to-back shutouts as the Cubs open district play
Gholson (4-0)
0: Gholson is off to the best start in program history
Schedule: Morgan 48-46; Oglesby 66-7; Mount Calm 66-0; Parkview 59-14
Next week: Texas Leadership Charter Academy
338: Number of rush yards CJ Hutchison finished with on Thursday as he carried the ball 16 times for seven touchdowns
3: Number of consecutive wins this season won by the six-man mercy rule
172: Total number of points Gholson has outscored its opponents by
Coolidge (3-0)
2015: Last year Coolidge opened a season 3-0
Schedule: Zephyr 59-0; Harvest Christian 59-20; Dallas Lutheran cancelled due to weather; Jonesboro 50-0
Next week: at CHANT Homeschool
36: Number of points Coolidge lost by to Jonesboro a year ago
3: Consecutive games the Coolidge offense is scoring a minim of 50 points
6.7: Average number of points given up so far this season
Evant (4-0)
2015: Last year Evant opened a season 4-0
Schedule: Mullin 61-0; Cranfills Gap 52-8; Brookesmith 34-7; Blum 59-52
Next week: Richland Springs
4: Number of overtimes in Evant’s win over Blum on Friday night
440: Number of rush yards against Blum
5: Number of seasons in the last six years Evant has had a winning record. However, Evant doesn’t have a playoff trip to show for it
Iredell (3-0)
2015: Last year Iredell opened a season 4-0
Schedule: Lometa 48-0; Avalon cancelled due to weather; Blum 60-14; Gordon 54-8
Next week: North Central Texas Academy
3: Won every game this season by the six-man mercy rule
7: Number of touchdowns Morgan Whitfield has scored in the last two games for Iredell
162: Total number of points scored by the Iredell offense. In comparison to the 22 total points given up, the Dragons have outscored their opponents by a total of 140 points