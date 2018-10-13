After a deep playoff run a year ago, the Lions were mired in a 1-4 record to start the season. And no, those four losses really weren’t close.
Teague dropped its season opener by 30 points at Malakoff before falling to Mexia and Lorena by 48 and 35 points respectively. The Lions broke into the win column in Week 4 with a 28-25 victory over Hempstead. A week later, however, Teague took home its fourth loss of the year by 22 points against Grandview to open district play.
“I told the guys that if we go 0-4 to start, it’s OK,” Teague head coach Donnie Osborn said. “We prepared ourselves mentally. No one wants to start out 1-4. It’s tough. But these kids never showed any sign whatsoever of turning it down. We all knew we had some good stuff ahead.”
As the Lions prepared for their rivalry contest at Groesbeck this past week, many outside the Teague program were looking for the Goats to respond in a big away coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of Nathan Gerik, Preston Johnson and the rest of the West Trojans who ran over Groesbeck, 48-33. All eyes were on Groesbeck and how it would answer coming off the loss in its home stadium.
And those eyes definitely widened when the time ran out with the final score in favor of Teague, 27-21, illuminated the scoreboard.
“It was huge for us,” Osborn said. “We knew going in that we were evenly matched. I knew that. I don’t know if Groesbeck felt that way. But we knew. We knew we were the more physical team. It was our big for us. We needed it because it gives us some momentum for getting a seed in the playoffs and things like that.”
Before we discuss this win any further, let me take you back to an August morning with the sun beginning to rise and illuminate the football field over at Teague. With his players going through stretches before starting practice, head coach Donnie Osborn had a good idea what to expect from his team. And now everyone is seeing what Osborn predicted.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Osborn said two months back. “We have great team chemistry. We came in (to practice) in really good shape. I feel like we’re getting a lot done every day. I don’t know how good we’re going to be early. By the end of the year, we’re going to be pretty decent.”
Basically, he told me what he had already been preaching to his team and what he would continue to tell them as the weeks passed.
In the win, the Lions’ offense was balanced. Quarterback Zack Satterwhite threw for a pair of touchdowns as he completed six of nine pass attempts for 100 yards. Running back Gelico Green scored the other two Teague touchdowns as he racked up 134 yards on 26 carries.
Defensively, the linebacking corps was strong for the Lions. Reese Young finished with 11 tackles, while Santos Estrada added 12 tackles. They each had a tackle for loss as Groesbeck finished with 327 yards of total offense on the night. A big part of the defensive stat line on the night was the fact that the Lions held standout Goat running back Ameer Lee to only one touchdown on 15 carries for 129 yards.
“We were really, really, really physical,” Osborn said. “We took it to them, we just did. We knew going in that was the kind of brand of football we want to play. It’s what we want to be known for. We did that Friday. We imposed our will on them.”
Physical play was a big part in Teague pulling off a huge victory Friday. But an even bigger part for the Lions was consistency, something that has been lacking so far this season.
“Offensively we’ll look really good for three, four, five plays and then we’ll shoot ourselves in the foot and look like crap,” Osborn said. “Defensively it’s the same thing. We’ll look good on several series and then give up a big play. That’s been our Achilles heel. We’ve done it all the time. Last night we didn’t. our secondary, we knew the (Ty) Hale kid had thrown for over 1,100 yards. Our secondary did a great job.”
As Osborn told his team back in August, no one likes to start out 0-4. And the Lions’ 1-4 start to the 2018 season wasn’t fun. Yet those kids never hung their heads, never gave up on the rest of the season.
“You have to find the positives in everything you do,” Osborn said. “You have to look down the road. We’re big believes in you have to turn the page. You can’t change what happened yesterday.”
And what happened “yesterday” for the Lions, is a 1-4 record in non-district play. It has no implications on playoff seeding. None.
And Teague’s win Friday puts the Lions 1-1 in district play. According to MaxPreps, Teague is currently tied for fourth. (Keep in mind, the top four teams advance to the playoffs). West is first at 3-0, followed closely by Whitney at 2-0. Those two teams face off this next week. Then Grandview also has a 1-1 record along with Teague. McGregor and Groesbeck are close behind the Lions at 1-2, while Maypearl rounds things out at the bottom at 0-3.
“The fourth place team has to have a 3-3 record in district,” Osborn said. “That’s the bottom line. West, everybody knows what they do. Grandview is rolling. They’re both in the driver’s seat; well, West is really because they beat Grandview. After that you’re looking at four schools for the last two spots. We knew going in that those last two spots somebody would have to be 4-3 and 3-3. Now you have to figure out which four you can beat, which three you can beat.”
While the win over Groesbeck was big time for these Lions, they can’t be content and go back to their inconsistent ways from earlier in the season. No, they have to keep things rolling. If they don’t, Osborn said he’d be shocked.
“It’s reinforcing what we’ve been telling our kids,” Osborn said. “We’re putting it together like we have to do. I think it’s the culmination of everything we’ve been doing. We’ve been, the last four years, we’ve been good. Those kids have been consistent every week. I feel like we’re getting back to that type of football.”