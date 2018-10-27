It’s the matchup we’ve all been talking about for a while now. When realignment happened back in February, most people knew it would be a battle between these two teams for the district title.
Sure, they played each other during nondistrict the past few years, but now the result would actually carry some weight. Yes, I’m talking about Midway and Temple.
I’ve been asked multiple times since before the season even started if Midway is the favorite to win this district. My answer each time is, “Yes, until someone knocks them off.”
Think about it. The Panthers have won their district each of the past eight years. Only twice has Midway not gone through its district schedule unscathed. Once, back in 2013, they tied Temple atop the standings with a 6-1 record. However, Midway’s 63-43 win over the Wildcats sealed the Panthers as that year’s One True Champion.
So yes, Midway has been and will be the favorite until someone knocks them off.
Could that happen Friday? Yes.
But it also could not.
I finally watched Midway play a week ago at Leo Buckley Stadium for the first time since their contest at the Cotton Bowl was rained out. I guess that technically means I haven’t really seen the Panthers play since their season opening defeat at the hands of Euless Trinity.
That game showed the weaknesses of a team coming off a state championship game run a year ago that lost a talented senior class. Turnovers plagued the Panthers in the third quarter, and Southlake Carroll (hello, state ranked) is too good a team to give them the football less than 50 yards outside of the end zone.
Yes, James Fullbright III did what he usually does. However, Nick Jimenez struggled to find his footing in the pocket. His deep balls were a little bit short as the offense struggled to get into any rhythm. The Midway defense, meanwhile, had plenty of big plays, including an interception in the first half.
Midway’s defense has been strong all season. But as the weeks pass by, the offense has found its confidence.
Jimenez is really good at hitting his receivers on slant routes. And the receivers are so fast that they can extend plays with a crazy amount of yards after the catch. At one point against Harker Heights more than a week ago, D’Ante Thomas caught the football and then took off. Nobody could catch him.
Not to mention, Jimenez has a giant offensive line to protect him and give him time to make the reads he needs to make. And those same offensive linemen are the ones giving Fullbright just enough daylight (he doesn’t need much, people) to burst through the line of scrimmage for a big gain.
With the Cotton Bowl game cancelled, Midway had only one non-district contest before its district slate began.
The Panthers’ first district game was on the road against Killeen. The Kangaroos, currently occupying the final playoff spot in District 12-6A, put up a tough fight against Midway before the visiting team was able to seal a 13-10 victory.
From that point on, Midway has scored 50 points in its next five games while holding its opponents to an average of 17.8 points per contest.
Heading into the final two weeks of district play, the toughest tests remain for the Panthers. Arguably the tougher of the two happens Friday night at Temple.
Like Midway, the Wildcats also had to work in a new starting quarterback. Each team lost its signal caller to a Division I school — Midway’s Tanner Mordecai to play football at Oklahoma and Temple’s TJ Rumfield.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, the Wildcats are two wins away from completing their first 10-0 regular season since 1983. A win over Midway would give Temple at least a piece of its fourth district title in six years and first since 2015.
Temple also has a strong defense, led by senior safety Monto President Jr., as well as a run you smack over rush attack led by the duo of Anthony Jackson and De’Jon Overton. The Wildcats have been dominant on both sides of the ball all season long. With the exception of Temple’s thrilling 58-55 triple overtime victory over Belton the first week of October, the Wildcats are outscoring their opponents by a total of 304-76.
Everything has been building up to this point for each team. They’re both undefeated in league play, tied atop the district standings. They’ll both be playing postseason football. The only thing still up in the air is who will take home the district title. Come Friday night, we’ll all know the answer to that.