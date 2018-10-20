Don’t call it a comeback. They’ve been here for years.
Actually, that’s not quite the case. But thanks, LL Cool J.
At times, sure, they’ve rocked their peers and put suckers in fear. I mean, if I saw Jay’veon Sunday or Alfredo Rodriguez running toward me with a football in hand, I’d get out of the way. Quickly. But the consistent threat of utter domination hasn’t been there for Connally and Clifton in recent history.
That is, until the statements each team made Friday night. The Cadets – who haven’t advanced to the playoffs since 2016 – came from behind to stun Mexia at Midway’s Panther Stadium to keep their district championship hopes intact. And then the Clifton Cubs – who are undefeated and outscored their opponents, 360-59 through the first seven weeks of the high school football season – rallied to top a state-ranked foe.
So if you haven’t paid attention to these two teams before, it’s time to tune in now.
Let’s start with Connally.
Of course, I must start with Jay’veon Sunday. The dude is something else. He’s easily leading Central Texas in rush yards. Against Mexia, he finished with 28 carries for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came with no time left to tie the game at 26 before Ralph Morales nailed the extra point to clinch the victory for the Cadets.
But the Cadets also have plenty of other talented guys – Gaylon Glynn, Kavian Gaither, Devin Pullin, Korie Black. I could continue, but that would mean listing the entire Connally roster. So, you get the point.
While Glynn and Black have been the perfect complements for Sunday on offense, Pullin and Gaither continue to make big plays on the defensive side of the football. And we can’t forget about defensive lineman De’Aaron Henley who had 13 tackles in Friday’s comeback win where the Cadets erased a 17-point deficit in the second half.
If that doesn’t show how good Connally is this season, I don’t know what will.
Many people expected the Cadets to be better than last year, when they finished 3-7 on the season with a 2-3 mark in district play that put them in fifth place, one spot out of advancing to the playoffs. That 2017 season saw a Connally roster nearly overflowing with underclassmen. The youth movement was taking place for the Cadets, and the experience those guys gained a year ago are paying off big time.
They know what to expect. There’s not much teaching in practice by the coaching staff. Instead, it’s more talking through situations and perfecting a handful of different things.
Right now, the Cadets are tied atop the district standings with three weeks left in the regular season. Connally’s 3-1 mark is the same as Lorena, a team whose only loss came at the hands of the Cadets a few weeks back.
There’s really six teams vying for four playoff spots in District 8-4A Div. II. It may seem like Connally has the edge on bringing home the district title, but it’s still way too soon to be making those claims. This district is too nuts to be so bold.
Up next for Connally is a road game at Fairfield, a bye week and the regular season finale against Robinson. Both teams are capable of handing the Cadets another loss. Just like Mexia almost accomplished, despite its winless record in league play. That’s how good this district is. And they way the Cadets fought back against Mexia shows how good they are.
Moving on to the Cubs, I wrote about this team a few weeks ago focused on their defense. They hadn’t given up much of anything and were about to take on their biggest offensive challenge yet when McGregor and its high-flying pass attack came to town.
Head coach Chuck Caniford was wary of announcing how great his defense was until the game ended. But once that contest was over, he was all for letting everyone know how great they were on defense.
While that trend has continued, we haven’t spoken much about the Cubs’ offense. And that’s something we should have done weeks ago. Maybe more so now, though, after Clifton came back to unseat top-10 Lexington.
The Eagles led 13-0 nearing the half, but Clifton wasn’t hanging their heads in defeat. With just over two minutes until the half, Riley Perry put the Cubs on the board with a 55-yard touchdown run. Then 16 seconds later, TJ Ferch scooped up a Lexington fumble and ran it 50 yards into the end zone to give the Cubs the lead at the break.
Clifton went on to outscore Lexington, 13-6, in the second half to pull off the 27-19 victory.
The Cubs have Mason Brandenberger at quarterback, now a junior who got plenty of experience under center a year ago as he rotated in and out at the position. He’s got an arm, a starting pitcher for the baseball team, but he’s also quick as well. He’s second on the team in rushing with 581 yards. The team’s rush leader is Alfredo Rodriguez, who also got a bit of time at running back a year ago, is a bruiser of a runner that opposing defenses have to look out for.
Then there’s Riley Perry who always seems to be at the right place at the right time for this offense. He can run the ball out of the backfield, catch a swing pass and take it for a big gain or go long for a back breaker of a play. Jackson Phillips also has the speed to do the same thing.
And just like with Connally, if I continued to list the talent on this Cubs team, I’d list the entire roster.
Let’s face it, Clifton has guys everywhere who are doing everything. They excel at whatever position they play on offense and defense. That’s not something that happens all the time.
This Clifton group is special. If Friday’s win over Lexington doesn’t get them any more attention, I don’t know what will.