When I asked Brian Bell about him on the first day of preseason practice as the sun set on an August evening, dropping below the home stands and illuminating the football field, the first-year China Spring head coach couldn’t help but smile.
“He had a great summer, fantastic summer,” Bell said. “I’m really excited about his future right now. He’s excited. It’s a blessing. I’m excited about the year he’ll have, and wish him the best of luck.”
And as he spoke, his senior running back continued doing drill after drill, preparing for his final season as a Cougar, ready and eager to leave his own mark on the school record books once the 2018 season officially kicked off a few weeks later.
Erik Hart was coming into his final high school season fresh off a summer where he committed to continue his football career at Northwestern State University. With his future a year in advance set in stone, the fate of Hart’s last hurrah on the field for China Spring remained in the balance.
It was no question that the Cougars would be young, possibly the youngest they’ve been in recent history. But that description has no hold on Hart. He’s a veteran leader on a team full of fresh faces. And he’s definitely letting his game do all the talking.
The season didn’t start off the way China Spring hoped it would. Lorena’s stout defense proved too much as the Cougars dropped their opener by 14 points.
What the scoreboard didn’t show once time ran out, however, was the performance Hart gave. It will show up, though, in the China Spring record books.
Hart carried the ball 35 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns, a single game school record.
I remembered his bursts of speed and his ability to power up the middle from watching him a few times a year ago. He finished 2017 with 220 carries for 1,559 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Finally, though, after watching him in practice more than a month before, I got to see him on a wet Friday night at Connally. I knew that game would be the battle of the running backs as both squads have a dandy in the backfield – the Cadets with Jay’veon Sunday and the Cougars with Hart.
My high expectations were lived up to that third week of the season. Sunday, of course, was as good as advertised. Hart, though, was better than I remembered.
Last year, his touches were a bit limited. It made complete sense with a guy like Tyrick James on the field, China Spring’s tight end who could line up anywhere and find success. He’s at Tulane now, playing football, after he was named our Super Centex Athlete of the Year. James has played in six games for the Green Wave and has four catches for 49 yards.
This year, however, as a freshman quarterback continues to improve and find his footing under a head coach who became Sam Houston’s all-time winningest quarterback with 39 victories for 2010-13 where he passed for 8,655 yards and rushed for 1,529 as he accounted for a total of 107 touchdowns, Hart is really getting to shine.
In that contest against the Cadets three weeks ago, Hart finished with 16 carries for 148 yards. Probably the most dazzling play of the night for him came on a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He broke a few tackles before he sped away untouched for the score.
I was impressed. Connally head coach Shane Anderson was impressed, seeing him in person instead of studying him for hours on film.
And Hart has continued to dazzle since.
A week later, he had 28 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in addition to a trio of catches for 20 yards against Alvarado. A pair of scouts for Alvarado was at that Connally game, talking about how Hart’s speed and athleticism would be a problem for them to stop. And it was, as China Spring won 28-14.
Then last week, the part kept going for Hart as he finished with 21 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for 20 yards in another China Spring win.
But this past Friday, the senior running back, frankly, outdid himself. Apparently, having his name in the China Spring record books only once this season wasn’t good enough. So he topped himself.
I was scrolling through my emails on my phone Saturday morning, College Gameday on in the background, to see how many honor roll nominations I had already received. I opened one from Jesse Lopez, China Spring’s head baseball coach and assistant football coach, and my eyes widened.
Two stats on Hart’s stat line were followed by SCHOOL RECORD. He had 23 carries for 303 yards (NEW SCHOOL RECORD) and scored five touchdowns (TIED SCHOOL RECORD).
But this time when Hart etched his name in the China Spring record books, he wasn’t the lone Cougar shining.
China Spring throttled Houston St. Thomas, in Houston, 63-35, to move to 4-2. Freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner completed all but three pass attempts for 293 yards and three touchdowns in addition to running the ball eight times for 69 yards and one score. Senior wide receiver Peyton Hofferichter had three catches for 173 yards (that’s nearly 60 yards a catch, goodness gracious) for two touchdowns.
Week after week, Hart continues to get better. And so do his teammates.
Now, a tough district slate awaits as only four of the five teams get to punch a ticket to the playoffs. And let’s hope China Spring is one of those teams. Because that means getting to see more of Hart.