When I was in Spain this summer with Hoops for Hope, any time our kids would do something well, we would give them, what we called, dos claps. Yes, that was about as much Spanish as we could muster.
So with the regular season wrapped up, I figured it was about time to give out some dos claps.
China Spring
We’ve got to lead this off with China Spring. The young Cougar team didn’t give up after dropping close contests to Stephenville and Gatesville to open district play. Sitting at 0-3 and last place in the five-team league, China Spring used its bye week to refocus before taking on third place Brownwood on the road.
The Cougars trailed by as many as 18 points shortly after the half (34-16). From that point on, however, China Spring buckled down and never allowed Brownwood to score again.
While the defense kept the Lions out of the end zone, the Cougars went to work offensively. Erik Hart ran for three touchdowns and Brayden Faulkner ran for another as China Spring went on to top Brownwood 47-34.
Hart finished the contest with 27 carries for 241 yards and five touchdowns, while Faulkner continues to get better as the season goes on as he completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards in addition to rushing for 61 yards and a score.
KJ Peoples also had a big night with 131 receiving yards along with Jordan Nevarez.
On the defensive side of things, Warren Brown had a pair of interceptions, while Josh Thomas and Coltin Locking caused all kinds of trouble in the backfield.
Real quick, of the eight kids I just mentioned, only two of them are seniors (Hart and Brown).
This win will be great momentum for China Spring as the Cougars will take on Ft. Worth Benbrook on Friday. These extra games will also be key in the success of China Spring for the next few years, at least the next three as Faulkner is only a freshman.
Jay’veon Sunday
The Connally junior entered the final week of regular season action as the Central Texas rushing leader with 1,821 yards on 230 carries with 27 touchdowns.
In the Cadets’ 39-14 victory over Robinson that clinched the district’s third-place spot, Sunday lost his mind as he finished with 24 carries for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Sunday is now the all-time rush leader at Connally with 2,054 yards on the season. He’s also the all-time touchdown leader with 30 on the season.
As is the case with China Spring, we get one more year to watch Sunday run all over every defense he goes up against because he’s still got a year left in high school. However, this season he was a big part in the Cadets making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
He’ll be a big part of Connally’s success in the playoffs as the Cadets open things up against Bullard in Ennis on Thursday.
Lorena
Apologies, Leopards.
In our annual High School Football Preview, we predicted that Lorena would finish fourth in the district standings. Boy, were we wrong.
Not only did Lorena finish on top of the league for sole possession of the district title, but the Leopards have dazzled all season long. And against a pretty salty slate of opponents, no less.
Lorena opened up its season with a 14-point win over China Spring before topping Franklin by 10 on the road. The Leopards then trucked Lampasas by 21 before taking down Teague by 35. Lorena’s only loss this season came at the hands of Connally in the second week of district play by three points.
The key to Lorena’s success is the talent that abounds all over the field. Bradley Lina has done a superb job of orchestrating the offense at quarterback. AJ Bell leads the ground attack with AJ Brem providing a good complement with a different running style.
Lina has plenty of receivers to sling it to with Ben Craig and Ty Moore leading the ranks. All the while, the offensive line gives Lina plenty of time to make his reads and Bell and Brem enough of a window to break through for positive yards.
Now when it comes to the defensive side of the field, Lorena is all-around one of the best in our area. Daylon Bartosh has been outstanding, as has Greg Martinez, Zane Grimm, Cade Michna and the rest of the Leopard defense.
I don’t want to say that Lorena has been the surprise team of the season as all the experience these guys got from an injury plagued 2017 season has definitely played a factor.
Clifton
Is everyone paying attention to the Cubs now?
Clifton is undefeated. On average, the Cubs are trouncing their opponents by nearly 40 points per game. Clifton’s closest margin of victory, eight points, came when the Cubs took down state-ranked Lexington in the middle of October.
Mason Brandenberger continues to impress at quarterback. In the win over Rogers on Friday, Brandenberger had 141 passing yards, 117 rushing yards for a combined three touchdowns.
Like Lorena, Clifton is balanced all over the field. Alfredo Rodriguez, the emotional leader of the defense, is a big part of the Cubs’ run game. Then there’s Riley Perry, Mason Ochoa and TJ Ferch on the outside.
Jackson Phillips and Brandon Ernst lead the way for the secondary, while it’s been the defensive line that’s been the key this year for Clifton.
Troy
The Trojans have had quite the regular season, topped off by an upset win over top-5 Rockdale a couple of weeks ago.
Running back Zach Hrbacek has 225 carries for 1,719 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Troy, who finished second in its district, will take on Teague in the first round of the playoffs.
Drought enders
Whitney, with a win over Groesbeck on Friday, punched its ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Axtell, as well, is in the playoffs for the first time in four years.
In Casey Jones’ first season at the helm at Hamilton, the Bulldogs are gearing up for the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Valley Mills is also playing postseason football for the first time since 2011.
Dawson, who finished third in its district, is in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
In the first season under Chris James, Chilton is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Evant is playoff bound for the first time ever, while Kopperl advanced for the first time since 2003.