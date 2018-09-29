MART — There’s no decline.
Shane Martin can’t decide if there’s ever a time during a Mart football game when his heart rate returns even close to normal. He’s pacing the sidelines when the defense is on the field, of course, as he’s the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. And a darn good one, too — if recent history isn’t enough proof of that, check out Friday night’s 41-8 thumping of Refugio where Mart’s defense had total control.
But Martin’s also pacing the sideline when the offense is on the field. Sure, he wants the offense to do well to help out the defense. But his rise in heart rate goes deeper than that. His son, junior Kyler Martin, is the Panthers’ starting quarterback.
“I try to stay calm on offense, but it’s really tough,” Martin said. “They’ve got kids like Armonie Brown, those big kids flying at a 140 pound quarterback is kind of scary. I’m on the sidelines; my heart’s going 100 miles an hour. My wife’s in the stands praying. It is tough. It’s outstanding. I’ve got to coach both of my boys. I’m very fortunate. It’s awesome.”
Kyler, back in December, came up with a huge fumble recovery for an 80-plus yard touchdown that sealed the victory over Stratford and punched the Panthers’ ticket to the state championship in Arlington. Over the summer, he was named to the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex first team in baseball.
Instead of spending those summer months with a glove in his hand, hoping to build off a season that saw him hit .491 en route to being named the 16-2A Offensive Player of the Year, Martin opted to focus on football, all in preparation to take over as Mart’s starting quarterback.
So far this season, he’s thrown for 571 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions through five games.
“I’ve seen his leadership take control whether he’s on offense or defense,” Martin said. “He wants to be that leader out there. He’s kind of the director on the field at quarterback. I couldn’t be prouder of him. It’s a proud moment to be a coach, it’s more of a proud moment to be a dad.”
While Martin loves watching as his son continues to progress week after week, the coach’s main focus week after week is preparing the defense.
Obviously, Mart is known for the fireworks it plays with offensively and the number of points the Panthers pour onto the scoreboard. But what can get lost in all of that is the dominance of the defense.
Just look how last year went down. Mart gave up an average of 10.3 points per contest. The Panthers shut out five opponents. Bosqueville was the lone district opponent to get on the scoreboard against Mart. In addition to those shutouts, four opponents who did manage to score didn’t surpass seven points.
Now moving on to this season, the Panthers have given up 13.8 points per game.
‘Stop the run’
“Our biggest thing, our philosophy has always been, and mine has been as the defensive coordinator here at Mart is we want to stop the run,” Martin said. “We always feel like if we can stop the run then we can control the ball game. We have confidence in the secondary. We got out there to stop the run. That’s our whole philosophy.”
That was the key as he prepared for Refugio last week. For a Bobcats run game that switched things up offensively to the triple option, the Panthers had to stay on their toes.
It would help, of course, if Mart could win in the trenches. And the Panthers certainly had the pieces to do so.
Mart has Roddrell Freeman (6-1, 210) on one end and Elijah Green (6-1, 235) on another.
In one of the many four-play drives for Refugio on Friday night, Freeman had three straight tackles in the backfield before he blew up the punt option which allowed the Panther offense to get started in the red zone.
Sandwiched in between those two power players is Shatydrick Bailey. Yes, the kid who’s 5-3 and lightning quick. On offense, you can see him hit a hole and then break away from any defender. But as a defensive lineman, he moves too quickly for most offensive linemen and is able to wreak some havoc in the backfield. Like he did a few times on Friday, once diving through and wrapping the quarterback up around the ankles maybe two seconds after he caught the snap.
“With Green and Roddrell out there, it’s just amazing,” Martin said. “Having Shatydrick out there, it’s amazing. We had a new one out there tonight, Chris Bledsoe, who played a phenomenal game. He hadn’t played D-line in a long time. It’s easy for a coach to go out there and coach these guys. If they follow the game plan, we’re going to be successful. We have to control the trenches.”
In the trenches
Not only did Mart control the trenches. It dominated.
Refugio finished with less than 100 rushing yards as the Bobcats didn’t throw too often. Partly because Refugio wanted to run things and partly because no one was open.
“Main thing when you’re playing a team like that is that you can’t be lulled to sleep,” Martin said. “We want to make sure our safeties respect their passing game. They’re a great throwing team. We had to make sure we stayed awake. Then they had to come and support on the run and make tackles.”
Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said after the game that he never would have imagined that his Panthers would have trounced Refugio by such a wide margin. He even quoted himself from the state championship game and called the win unbelievable.
As he went on, he mentioned that all of Mart’s momentum came from the play of the defense, specifically the first play of the game. With a 7-0 lead after a 37-yard touchdown pass from Martin to Bailey, Preston Lane intercepted a pass on Refugio’s first play from the line of scrimmage.
And the defense kept things going from there as the Bobcats didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
“I thought the kids played really hard,” Martin said. “This week was really focused. The kids concentrated on what we wanted to do. Refugio’s a great ball club, and we know that. If we could control the trenches with the defensive line, we knew we’d be OK. The kids came through alright.”
Title defense
If there was ever any doubt that Mart may not get the chance to defend its title, it was thrown out the window Friday night. Overheard in the press box: That was the best the offense has looked. There wasn’t much talk about the defense because jaws kept dropping as the hits kept coming, often times behind the line of scrimmage.
Now, it’s back to the film room as the Panthers prepare to kick off district play. Not this week, as Mart has its bye. But next week, Oct. 12, when the Panthers travel to Meridian.
As per usual, that means Martin will be poring over plenty of film as he gets this Mart defense ready for the next five games with hopes that the Panthers are able to add to an impressively full trophy case. These days, though, he’s watching more than his defense.
“I do all my defensive work and then I watch the offense,” Martin said with a smile. “It’s a great thing. When Kyler does what he does, you just go ‘wow.’ I was a defensive lineman, so I never did anything like this. It warms your heart.”