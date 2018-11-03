The original plan for this week’s column was to write about the playoff projections for our area teams as we enter the final week of regulation play. I’ve known for weeks that Districts 8-4A Div. II and 9-3A Div. I are going to eat my lunch when it comes down to trying to pick which four are going to punch their postseason tickets.
But I didn’t even make it that far once I sat down with my laptop late Friday night after I returned home from Temple. On the drive, I was going through how things would most likely lay out. I hadn’t checked up on the #TribFridayNight live scoreboard. There was no time.
In that hyped up game (that definitely delivered) between Temple and Midway, there was no time to look away from the field for too long because something else crazy was bound to happen.
I was already feeling pretty confident about how District 12-6A would shake out, now that there was finally a result from the matchup between the Panthers and the Wildcats. That gave Midway the top spot, Temple the second and Belton the third. Killeen, I figured, had an easy hold on that fourth spot.
Think again, Krista.
Ellison topped Killeen, 30-20. I wasn’t expecting that.
At this point, that drops Killeen to 3-4, while Copperas Cove is 4-3 and Ellison has to wait it out with its bye week up next and a 4-4 record. While Ellison watches, Cove hosts Temple and Killeen travels to Waco. The Lions have struggled to get things rolling and are coming off a big loss against Belton. Temple, meanwhile, will come out extra focused on Friday after dropping its first contest of the year.
If I’m right here, unlike I was assuming Killeen would win, that puts three teams tied at 4-4. This is where the points cap system comes into play. “Oh well, I can skip that one and come to it later,” I thought to myself.
Cool, moving on.
And as I skipped around, trying to qualify each team’s season on the quantity of wins, I realized there was still time to crunch those numbers that determine what each team’s future holds. But there needed to be time, I decided, to celebrate what’s happened already this season for teams across our coverage area.
Midway’s big moment happened Friday night as it proved that the road to the district title, as per usual, goes through Hewitt. The Panthers are playing well right now with the offensive line out to prove a point, a quarterback that’s becoming more and more confident with his speedy receivers, a running back that’s stupid good and a defense that held one of the most explosive offenses in the state to less than 30 points.
Despite the loss, Temple has proven itself in the ranks of Class 6A with a tight end commit to Texas slinging the ball down the field like it ain’t no big thing. Jared Wiley has an incredible arm, and two good running backs to hand the ball off to when he wants. One, De’Jon Overton, will run you over up the middle, while Anthony Jackson is dangerous in space.
Belton has also had a good season, but its quarterback sadly had to hang up his cleats after sustaining an injury in Week 9 action. But the ol’ next man up philosophy has certainly shown up for those Tigers as they’re a lock for the top District 12-6A team in the Div. I bracket.
University broke its losing streak the second week of the season, and celebrated in a fitting way with the water coolers dumped out over Rodney Smith’s head. But the Trojans weren’t satisfied with ending the streak with only one win. No, University won three games this year and is taking big strides under Smith in his second year.
La Vega, goodness gracious, continues to do La Vega things on the defensive side of the football. Jared Rogers, sir, you’re something else. Opposing offenses should stop taking the ball anywhere close to him. But it’s been the Pirates’ offense that has them eyeing their fourth-straight season without a district loss. The question heading into this season was who would step up and fill the offensive production that graduated. A slew of Pirates answered which has made this team definitely dynamic.
While China Spring still has a bit of postseason hope, Erik Hart had one heckuva senior season. He broke school records twice with his ability to power up the middle of the field or speed around to the edge.
District 8-4A has been fun to watch. I’ve seen three of the teams in action – Lorena, Robinson and Connally. I watched the contest between the Leopards and the Rockets, one that felt close down the stretch even though it wasn’t. Jared Rogers is one of the better quarterbacks I’ve seen this season, and Lorena is one of the most balanced squads you’ll ever see. Meanwhile, Connally has talent out the wazzoo. I want to be able to run the football like Jay’veon Sunday, but the good Lord knows that will never happen.
I haven’t seen Fairfield play, but man am I impressed with the resiliency of those Eagles. Entering Week 10, they were fifth in the district standings. They’re second now and have probably booted Madisonville from playoff contention with its strong finish.
Like 8-4A Div. II, District 9-3A Div. I has been fun to watch. I’ve begged to go to West twice – yes, to grab a cinnamon roll at Czech Stop – but also because those Trojans are really good. Nathan Gerik is so dynamic, and Preston Johnson continues to out-athlete defenders he comes up against. The defense is good as well, a big reason why West is atop the standings heading into the final week.
But then there’s Whitney, who I saw take down West a couple of weeks ago. Devin Wilson is for real. I saw him some a season ago, but he has improved so much in a year’s time. I went out to Whitney two-a-days back in August, needed to get some interviews done for our preview tab but hoping to see how much better he’d gotten over the summer.
He wasn’t out there practicing. Instead, he was walking around in shorts and a T-shirt after recently getting his wisdom teeth pulled. The soft-spoken kid is a beast on the field. He hurdled a dude from West, landed on his feet and stepped into the end zone. It may be the best play I’ve seen all year.
Groesbeck’s Ameer Lee has been the surprise of the season for me. Early on, he had four punt return touchdowns in four games which is unreal.
While Lee was ballin’, Teague was struggling. Even so, head coach Donnie Osborn kept preaching that his Lions would find their stride later in the season. They’ve done just that and can clinch a playoff spot with a big contest at West on Friday, one I might beg to be at.
McGregor has fizzled out a bit since it’s big time wins to start the season with a kid named VeAndre McDaniel making jaws drop throughout stadiums in Central Texas. Remember this is a young Bulldogs team, graduated at least 20 guys from last year’s team. Watch out for them next season.
Cameron Yoe just defeated Manor New Tech by an insane amount. Talking about the Yoemen in the Temple press box, I was assured that they were back to Cameron Yoe status. The Yoemen have locked up the top seed in their district, and I can’t wait to see what they’re able to do in the playoffs.
Somehow, they managed to stay undefeated in district play while Troy was busy kicking butt and taking names. The Trojans upset the No. 5 team and reigning state champ Rockdale. They’ve got a running back that’s putting together a special season.
Back in June, I heard talk that these Clifton Cubs were going to carry over all the excitement and confidence I got to see grow and grow in their state championship game finish. I nodded my head along with them thinking, “I’ll believe the hype if you back it up.”
Um, they’ve for sure done that. They’re defense is insane. Their offense is dynamic. Mason Brandenberger is a great playmaker and has plenty of guys to get the ball to. They’re undefeated. In case people still weren’t paying attention, they defeated state-ranked Lexington.
I don’t know about you Cubs, but I’m ready to follow another one of your postseason runs.
Bosqueville, after dropping to 0-2 to start, is grooving. The Bulldogs are getting a balanced effort from both sides of the ball and are most likely going to be the top seed out of that district. Someone asked me Friday if I had seen them play. With all the stats I’ve received and honor roll nominations I’ve seen, I felt as if I had. I haven’t though, and hopefully that changes soon.
Mart looks to be more than ready for a playoff run after what I saw back in September when they torched Refugio in the Class 2A Div. I state title game rematch. The running game is good. Kyler Martin has done well at quarterback. But the defense is what I’m most impressed with for these Panthers. They’re front line is just nasty. Not like gross people, but like really, really good.
Moving down to six man football, two teams have stood out to me – Gholson and Iredell.
Gholson’s story was a fun one to write. In its short history, the kids are finding so much success. And coach Jarratt Shipp could have gone on and on about what those guys have meant to him, especially since he took over the head coaching job this summer.
And then Iredell is proving that nobody wants to mess with them come playoff time. They’re a balanced group that has dominated every game its played.
Some of these moments, these takeaways, I’ve been able to see for myself. But others came from coaches emailing in their stats each week along with their honor roll submissions. So I want to thank those coaches for sending all of that in and for what they do each and every week.
At some point this week, buckle up, that playoff projection column is coming. But for now, let’s enjoy the season that we’ve had so far. The one we couldn’t wait to get started merely three months ago.