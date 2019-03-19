The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a community luncheon at noon March 26 at Waco’s Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Avenue.
Guest speakers for the event are Jeff Hulme, head football coach at Midway, and Delbert Kelm, the head coach at Crawford. They’ll serve as the head coaches for the 11th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl in June.
The cost is $10 per person, with a meal provided by Fuddrucker’s. Spots need to be reserved in advance, and can be done so by emailing FCA director Ben Johnson at benjohnson@fca.org.