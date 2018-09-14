GATESVILLE – The Gatesville Hornets operate a truly democratic offensive attack with six quarterbacks taking shotgun snaps from center.
Cameron Yoe used three quarterbacks of its own Friday night but were much more effective.
Braden Brashear, Anthony Layne and Kirk Lara all had big moments at quarterback as the Yoemen scored 34 points in the second half to pull away for a 41-21 win.
The opening kickoff was delayed 25 minutes after a lightning strike in the area. Early in the second quarter, two more lightning strikes forced a 50-minute delay.
But the Yoemen (2-0) created all the electricity in the second half as they outscored the Hornets (1-2) by an impressive 34-7 margin.
Brashear started the game and hit eight of 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Layne followed him and ran for 7 and 13-yard touchdowns in the second half. Kirk Lara hit Kadrian Hammond for a 15-yard touchdown for Cameron’s last touchdown with 2:57 remaining in the game.
After a halftime that was shortened to 15 minutes after the weather delays, Cameron drove for a touchdown on its first possession of the second half.
Following Davion Bynaum’s 15-yard run, Brashear fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Young over the middle to tie the game at 14-14 with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
Taking advantage of a short Gatesville punt, Cameron only had to drive 36 yards for its second touchdown of the third quarter.
Following a holding call, the Yoemen faced third-and-19 but overcame it when Brashear hit Hammond for 25 yards. Bynaum ran for 13 yards before Nico Vargas drove up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown to give Cameron a 21-14 lead with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
Gatesville gambled by going for it on fourth-and-3 at its own 47, but it backfired when Vargas sacked Seth Trotter for a 12-yard loss.
The Yoemen took advantage of their outstanding field position as Brashear hit a wide open James DeBose down the right side for 17 yards to set up Layne’s 7-yard touchdown run to open up a 28-14 lead with 10:17 left in the game.
The Hornets tried again to convert on fourth-and-3 at their own 32 but Kyle Stifflemire was stopped after a 1-yard gain. The Yoemen cashed in on their short field as Layne exploded up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 34-14 with 6:52 left in the game.
Just before the second quarter lightning delay, Gatesville’s Tyler Lewis scored the game’s first touchdown on a 17-yard run on the left side. He caught the Yoemen off balance with a hesitation move before speeding into the end zone with 9:26 left in the second quarter.
The touchdown ended a 13-play, 68-yard drive on which the Hornets converted a pair of fourth downs.
After the lightning delay, Cameron cranked up its passing game when Brasher hit Young for 19 yards and then found him behind the Gatesville defense for a 47-yard gain to the 3. Vargas finished off the 73-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left in the second quarter.
Taking advantage of a short Cameron punt, the Hornets drove 37 yards for their second touchdown of the second quarter. Zach Mueller busted loose for 22 yards to set up his 1-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 14-7 edge with 56 seconds left in the second quarter.