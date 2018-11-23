MINERAL WELLS — Clifton’s first loss of the season was a heartbreaker.
Grayson Germany’s 30-yard field goal in overtime sent Holliday over the Cubs in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs. Clifton closes out a terrific season that included a top-10 ranking in the state at 11-1.
Holliday (11-1) proved up to the challenge from the undefeated Cubs from the get-go. Both defenses came out hitting, as the first half produced just one score, by Holliday’s defense on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
After falling behind 14-0 in the third quarter, Clifton rallied with three unanswered touchdowns. Mason Ochoa set up the Cubs nicely with a 75-yard kickoff return, and Mason Brandenberger cashed in moments later with a 9-yard TD pass to Bodee Humphreys that made it 14-7 with 5:57 left in the third.
Brandenberger pulled out his best Fran Tarkenton impression for Clifton’s next score, scrambling around before finding T.J. Ferch on a 24-yard TD just 47 seconds into the fourth.
With 2:15 remaining, Brandenberger shot in from four yards out to give Clifton its first lead of the game. However, the Eagles responded, scoring with 52 seconds to play when Jett Johnson faked a handoff and then scooted to the end zone on a 14-yard QB keeper.
In the OT period, Clifton went first, but Holliday’s defense wreaked havoc, coming up with a couple of sacks to prevent a score. That meant the Eagles didn’t need a TD, and Germany’s field goal proved the difference.