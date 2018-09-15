HILLSBORO — The Eagles kept the Whitney offense in check as Hillsboro hung on to a 23-16 victory.
Hillsboro finished with 140 passing yards and 89 rushing yards in the win.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
McGREGOR — VeAndre McDaniel had three rushing touchdowns and two touchdowns through the air, and the McGregor Bulldogs ran their record to 3-0 with a 60-23 homecoming win over Rogers Friday night.
Robinson’s homecoming game started off damp from an early evening rain and the Troy football team made sure it had a gloomy ending as well as the Trojans escaped with an overtime victory.
LORENA — Sometimes the Leopards covered a lot of ground in a lot of time. At other junctures, they traveled very quickly.
The League of Extraordinary Quarterbacks, Mart's Gruesome Twosome, Midway's powerlifting power back, a new chapter in China Spring-La Vega lore and more.
Who's on the Mount Rushmore of Big 12 teams? Where will Baylor find playmakers? Can OU be stopped?
With Hurricane Florence bearing down on North Carolina, the Duke football team rearranged its travel plans as it flew to Texas on Thursday morning instead of Friday.
John Vasek was the Tom Landry of St. Louis and Reicher Catholic schools in Waco.
KILLEEN — The Midway Panthers are still trying to figure out who they are this season with so many key pieces of their 15-1 Class 6A state finalist from a year ago gone on to the next level.