Steve Hale is going home, and he couldn’t be more pumped about it.
Hillsboro ISD approved the hiring of Hale as its new athletic director and head football coach on Wednesday night. It’s a homecoming for Hale in several ways, as Hillsboro is his hometown, his alma mater and the site of one of his early assistant coaching gigs.
“My mother died in December, and right after that I started thinking, ‘I don’t have any more ties to Hillsboro, in terms of people living there,’” Hale said. “A week later, the Hillsboro job opened up, and I got real excited about it.”
Hale comes to Hillsboro from Groesbeck, where in three seasons he led the Goats to a 17-15 record and a pair of playoff appearances. He also had coaching stints at Medina Valley, Hutto and La Marque.
“I love Groesbeck, I had three amazing years there,” Hale said. “It’s the best all-around athletic culture I’ve been around, and we created that. The boys’ and girls’ programs had one heartbeat, with how close we became, high-character kids who really bought in. What we’ve created will last a lifetime.”
Hale wants to build the same thing at Hillsboro. He’s seen it happen before, and he knows it’s possible. He was an assistant coach at Hillsboro under Brian Erwin from 1998-2002, before following Erwin to La Marque. In 2001, the Eagles went 7-5 and upset Lake Worth in the bi-district playoffs for the program’s first playoff win in 46 years. That season marks the last time Hillsboro has posted a winning record in football.
“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel, but going back home to try to build on what we did years ago, it’s exciting,” Hale said. “To have the opportunity to end my career here, I’ve been coaching for a long time, and hope to be at it a lot longer, and I’m just so thrilled to be the next AD and head football coach at Hillsboro High School.”