ARLINGTON — The University Trojans could get used to this winning thing.
Behind another powerful rushing effort from Jeremiah Stroupe, University defeated homestanding Arlington Seguin, 34-20, on Friday night for their second straight win in District 5-5A Div. II.
University (3-3 overall, 2-2 in district) again relied on Stroupe as its backfield bell cow. The senior rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Stroupe scored on a run of 47 yards in the first half and on a 3-yard jaunt in the second.
The Trojans piled up 350 yards on the ground in all. Zykeus Forest and Lei’moryian Goss also rambled to TD runs for University, which will host Burleson Centennial next week with a chance to move above .500 in both its overall and district records.
Seguin dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-5 with the defeat.
Stephenville 21, China Spring 14
STEPHENVILLE — The Yellow Jackets stung the Cougars with a 75-yard, game-winning touchdown with six minutes to play in the District 5-4A Division I opener.
The game was stunted by a lightning delay of roughly an hour.
Before the lightning struck, China Spring (4-3, 0-1) was in good shape, leading 14-13 with 8:26 to play in the game. The Cougars battled back from a 13-0 deficit after one quarter to take that lead, showing plenty of pluck and poise in the process.
K.J. Peoples gave China Spring its first score when he connected with D’Marion Alexander on a 13-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the second half. About five minutes later, Peoples again led the Cougars to a scoring drive, capping it off with a five-yard TD pass to Peyton Hofferichter.
But Stephenville (4-2, 1-0) still had a big play up its sleeve, as Krece Nowak blazed his way through the Cougar defense for the winning score. The Yellow Jackets tacked on a two-point conversion for the final points.
Cameron Yoe 54, Jarrell 7
CAMERON — The Yoemen found the end zone on their second offensive play, and they didn’t slow down much thereafter.
Cameron (5-1, 2-0 in 10-3A Div. I) needed only two plays for Nico Vargas to break free on a 69-yard scoring run. The Yoemen were also plenty effective making plays through the air, as quarterback Braden Brashear launched three touchdown passes, including two to his talented receiver Kadrian Hammond in the first half alone.
Vargas later added a second TD run to start the third quarter, this time from 14 yards out.
Fairfield 39, Mexia 16
MEXIA — The Eagles showed a fierce finishing kick, using a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Blackcats in a hotly-contested District 8-4A Div. II rivalry clash.
After dropping its first two district games, Fairfield (5-2, 1-2) desperately needed to put a win on the ledger, and the Eagles showed plenty of energy and precision in closing this one. Fairfield held a slim 17-16 lead entering the fourth quarter, but capitalized on some Mexia turnovers to build a bigger cushion.
A Dylan Rushin fumble recovery set up Jashaughn Hatcher’s touchdown run, giving Fairfield a 24-16 lead with 10:24 left. Then the Blackcats (2-4, 0-2) fumbled again on their ensuing possession, Fairfield recovered again, and cashed in with a Rushin-to-Kameron Ransom bubble screen that covered 41 yards for a touchdown.
Abbott 54, Covington 8
ABBOTT — Paxton Miller plowed his way to four touchdown runs as the Panthers steamrolled the Owls by the mercy rule in the District 10-1A Div. I opener for both squads.
Miller carried 16 times for 152 yards in all. He also completed his only passing attempt, and led Abbott’s defense with nine tackles.
When Abbott (4-2, 1-0) took to the air, it generally found safe landings. Jax Miller completed 4 of 6 passing for 52 yards — a 23-yarder to Kane Klaus, and a 7-yard strike to Nick Galuppo.
Covington (3-4, 0-1) scored its only touchdown on K.P. Rodriguez’s 16-yard pass to Chance Meeks in the waning seconds of the first half.
Reicher 60, San Marcos Academy 22
SAN MARCOS — Reicher made sure to put its district debut away early, as the Cougars scored 50 first-half points in a blowout of San Marcos Academy.
Ben Brittain, A.J. Morales, Jake Boozer and others powered a productive rushing attack for the Cougars (3-4 overall, 1-0 in TAPPS District 3-III), who built a 50-9 lead by the halftime break. But Reicher’s defense and special teams units also came to play. In fact, Reicher’s fifth touchdown of the first quarter came on a 28-yard punt block and return from Jamez Thompson.
Late in the game, Reicher was able to clear its bench and let the backups in on the fun. William Aynesworth provided the Cougars’ final TD of the night when he hit Eric Ochoa on a 31-yard TD pass.
Vanguard 66, Austin Hill Country 16
Pierce Snokhous and Marlow Welch scored three touchdowns apiece as the Vikings scaled Hill Country with relative ease, by the mercy rule, on a carnival-type homecoming night at Paul Tyson Stadium.
Vanguard (4-1 overall, 1-0 in TAPPS Six-Man 2-I) scored six first-half touchdowns in running away with the game, leading 46-8 by the halftime stoppage.
Snokhous made the most of his carries, toting seven times for 140 yards and three TDs. Luke Wilson had the passing game clicking, hitting 10 of 17 for 251 yards and four TDs, including three to Welch, who made four grabs for 149 yards.
Parkview 50, Lueders-Avoca 47
LUEDERS — Parkview’s prolific passing attack helped the Pacers (3-4) squeak out a shootout win.
Jasper Watson passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns, and was able to overcome three interceptions. He naturally looked often in the direction of Braeden Arp, who made 14 grabs for 210 yards and three TDs.
But those guys had help, including from Timmy Skains (85 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 109 receiving yards; 13 tackles) and from Josiah Noble (85 rushing yards, one TD; 5-yard TD catch). Parkview’s defense also came up big when it had to, making four sacks and an interception.