SALADO — Behind a plucky defense and some big-time drives, Lorena stayed in first place in District 8-4A Div. II on Friday night.
The Leopards pulled out a hard-fought 33-13 win over Salado, pulling away with three second-half touchdowns. Lorena moved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in district with the victory, tied with Connally for the district lead.
A muddy, slippery field awaited the teams at the start of the game, but it was hardly a home-field advantage for the Eagles (3-4, 1-2). Salado fumbled on its first three touches of the game, including a muffed punt that led to a short Leopard TD run by Ben Craig for a quick 7-0 lead.
Salado cut Lorena’s lead to 7-6 with 4:39 left in the first half on Connor Cook’s 4-yard TD run. But the Leopards rallied with a clutch scoring drive before the end of the half, converting several third- and even fourth-down chances before cashing in with a 6-yard TD pass from Bradley Lina to Ty Moore.
Lorena extended its lead to 20-6 after scoring on its first second-half possession. Lina capped off the march with a 3-yard sneak for the TD.
Salado struck in the passing game to trim Lorena’s lead to a touchdown late in the third quarter. Hutton Haire found Wrook Brown on a 29-yard TD connection. But the Leopards finished out strong, outscoring the Eagles, 13-0, in the fourth quarter. Lina had a 1-yard TD run, and later hooked up with Craig on a screen pass that resulted in a 15-yard score.
Lina went 14 for 17 for 166 yards and two TDs through the air in addition to his two short scoring runs.
Clifton 27, No. 6 Lexington 19
CLIFTON — The Cubs didn’t let a little deficit get them down.
Instead, they fought back, and preserved their spotless record by rallying for a win over the ninth-ranked Eagles in a matchup of District 8-3A leaders.
Lexington took a 13-0 lead in the first half on a pair of long Jordan Kerr touchdown catches from Sheldon Springer. But Clifton (8-0, 2-0) didn’t go quietly.
Riley Perry got the Cubs on the board with a 55-yard run with 2:15 left before halftime, then T.J. Ferch managed to give Clifton a halftime lead when he scooped up a Lexington fumble and raced 50 yards for a touchdown just 16 seconds later.
That was just the boost that Clifton needed, as the Cubs outscored Lexington, 13-6, in the second half to pull out the win. Perry carried 15 times for 191 yards and two TDs to pace Clifton’s offense.
Shoemaker 47, Waco High 10
KILLEEN — The Grey Wolves snapped a 27-game losing streak in impressive fashion, blowing out the Lions at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Waco High (1-6, 0-5 in 12-6A) actually had the first lead of the game, thanks to Chris Esqueda’s 36-yard field goal. And the Lions were still in the game late in the first half, as Randy Carpenter’s 26-yard touchdown jaunt cut Shoemaker’s lead to 15-10. But the Lions’ progress ended there.
Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) got a 12-yard Mark Walker TD run just before the halftime break to push the score to 22-10, and rode that momentum to a huge second half to run away with the breakthrough win.
Burleson Centennial 42, University 0
Centennial used a quick-strike offense to put the Trojans in the rear-view mirror quickly, ending the University’s two-game winning streak.
Centennial scored two touchdowns in its first seven plays, on a 2-yard run from Jeff Kirven and a 31-yard run by Chris Mosley. University (3-4 overall, 2-3 in 5-5A Div. II) hurt itself with an interception on its first possession and a 10-yard punt on its second.
The Trojans were playing without their top star, running back Jeremiah Stroupe, who was out with a knee injury. As a result, they weren’t able to muster much offense against the Spartans (7-1, 5-1). Obie Cooper did what he could, carrying eight times for 66 yards to pace the rushing attack, but any Trojan progress on offense was stunted by turnover problems, as they gave the ball way five times.
Gholson 34, Abbott 8
GHOLSON — The special season for the Gholson Wildcats continues.
C.J. Hutchison had a hand in four touchdowns as Gholson shut down the tradition-rich Panthers to stay unbeaten on the year. The Wildcats were one of just 11 undefeated teams in UIL’s Class 1A entering the week.
Hutchison was huge in making sure Gholson (7-0 overall, 1-0 in 10-1A) stayed that way. He rushed for 267 yards, including TDs of 50, 45 and 29 yards. Hutchison also had another long run that ended in a fumble recovery for a TD for teammate Julio Salinas, and he threw a 38-yard TD pass to J.J. White.
Abbott (5-2, 1-1) was able to move the ball, but Isaac Terrazas’ 37-yard TD run in the second quarter was one of the Panthers’ few long gainers.
Vanguard 46, Round Rock Christian 0
Vanguard made it two mercy-rule wins in two district games by sailing past Round Rock Christian at Paul Tyson Field.
Pierce Snokhous and Carter Klepper provided the wind in the Vikings’ sails with their brisk running. Snokhous carried 10 times for 157 yards and four touchdowns, while Klepper added 112 yards on nine carries, with three TDs. Klepper also added an interception defensively for the Vikings (5-1 overall, 2-0 in TAPPS Six-Man District 2).
The wet conditions made it tough to hang onto the football, but Vanguard’s Trevor Leigh was opportunistic when it hit the turf. Leigh made four fumble recoveries to go with a sack.