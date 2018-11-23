WHITEHOUSE — If the Class 2A postseason is a race, then the Mart Panthers are Usain Bolt.
Mart continued its rampage by dismantling Simms Bowie, 66-8, in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs on Friday. The defending state champion Panthers (11-1) thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball in picking up another lopsided win, and will face Grapeland in next week’s regional round.
Kyler Martin tossed five touchdown passes, averaging 37.6 yards on those scores. Tyrek Horne found the end zone three times, on a 12-yard run and catches of 33 and 55 yards from Martin. Anthony Sauceda and Shatydrick Bailey contributed a pair of touchdowns apiece for Mart, which built a 38-0 lead by the halftime break.
The Panthers have now won their two playoff games by a combined score of 146-8.
They almost pitched another shutout in this one, as Simms Bowie (7-5) didn’t penetrate the goal line until roughly a minute remained, with Mart’s backup defenders on the field.
Senior receiver/defensive back Jacob Ybarra also turned in a workmanlike effort on both sides of the ball, picking up his fifth interception of the year and snagging a 39-yard TD catch from Martin.
Riesel 58, Collinsville 45
KENNEDALE — The ride continues for the Riesel Indians.
Riesel used an explosive, big-play attack to sail past the Pirates in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs. The win pushes the Indians (10-2) into double-digit victories for the first time since 1994, when they were still coached by Todd Harbour, now Baylor’s head track and field coach.
Collinsville (9-2) certainly gave Riesel a tussle, and took a 45-44 lead on Trey Shelby’s 57-yard scoring scamper with five minutes to play in the third. But Steven Searcy and the Indian offense had an answer, as they marched 75 yards in just three plays to answer barely a minute later, and never trailed again. Riesel picked up its first defensive stop of the second half on Collinsville’s ensuing possession, then added an insurance score early in the fourth.
Riesel will face De Leon in the Region II-2A semis next week.
Holliday 24, Clifton 21 (OT)
MINERAL WELLS — Clifton’s first loss of the season was a heartbreaker.
Grayson Germany’s 30-yard field goal in overtime sent Holliday over the Cubs in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs. Clifton closes out a terrific season that included a top-10 ranking in the state at 11-1.
Holliday (11-1) proved up to the challenge from the undefeated Cubs from the get-go. Both defenses came out hitting, as the first half produced just one score, by Holliday’s defense on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
After falling behind 14-0 in the third quarter, Clifton rallied with three unanswered touchdowns. Mason Ochoa set up the Cubs nicely with a 75-yard kickoff return, and Mason Brandenberger cashed in moments later with a 9-yard TD pass to Bodee Humphreys that made it 14-7 with 5:57 left in the third.
Brandenberger pulled out his best Fran Tarkenton impression for Clifton’s next score, scrambling around before finding T.J. Ferch on a 24-yard TD just 47 seconds into the fourth.
With 2:15 remaining, Brandenberger shot in from four yards out to give Clifton its first lead of the game. However, the Eagles responded, scoring with 52 seconds to play when Jett Johnson faked a handoff and then scooted to the end zone on a 14-yard QB keeper.
In the OT period, Clifton went first, but Holliday’s defense wreaked havoc, coming up with a couple of sacks to prevent a score. That meant the Eagles didn’t need a TD, and Germany’s field goal proved the difference.
Celeste 42, Bosqueville 28
DeSOTO — Bosqueville busted out of the gate at a nice clip, outscoring Celeste in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils picked up the pace and ended up ousting the Bulldogs in the 2A Division I area playoffs.
Bosqueville (8-4) led 14-7 after one quarter of action, scoring on a Tyler Webb-to-Jase Ayala bomb and another Webb TD toss to Tanner Sepulveda.
But Celeste (11-1) showed a big-play capability in pushing in front. Jalen Rector broke off TD runs of 82 and 34 yards as the Blue Devils found their groove. They eventually built a 33-14 lead, but Bosqueville took advantage of a big fumble recovery and a Marcell Estell TD run to cut the gap to 33-22 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Sepulveda found the end zone with 3:20 to play to bring Bosqueville within 36-28, but Celeste recovered the ensuing onside kick and drove downfield for a win-icing touchdown.
Gilmer 24, Fairfield 14
ATHENS — Gilmer senior Brannon Webb caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score as the Buckeyes bucked past the Eagles in a closely-contested Class 4A Division II area-round game.
Both teams had to grind out yards, but Gilmer (6-6) moved the ball with a little more success than the Eagles. The Buckeyes advance to face defending state champion Pleasant Grove, which knocked off Connally, in next week’s regional playoffs.
Mason Hurt hit 16 of 35 passes for Gilmer for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Fluellen caught seven balls for 96 yards and a TD.
John Bachtel’s Fairfield team closes a strong year at 9-3.
East Chambers 55, West 35
CONROE — The Buccaneers seemed to have an answer for every West surge, taking down the Trojans in the Class 3A Division I area playoff at Moorhead Stadium.
West (8-4) fought back from an early 14-0 hole to pull to within 28-21 on Nathan Gerik’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Preston Johnson with under a minute left in the first half.
But East Chambers (11-1) cranked up its running game to another gear, and after the Buccaneers scored on a short plunge with five minutes remaining in the third, they led by at least two scores the rest of the way. Kameron Smith, Rodkale Ceasar and Nolton Shelvin all had TD runs in the win for the Buccaneers.
Johnson did everything he could for West in his final football game for the Trojans, scoring all five of the team’s TDs, on four runs and the long catch from Gerik.
Cameron Yoe 59, Diboll 34
MADISONVILLE — The Yoemen started the game with a bang, with Nico Vargas ripping off a 60-yard touchdown run on the very first play, and kept up that hot pace throughout a Class 3A Division I area playoff romp.
Cameron (11-1) moves on to face East Chambers (11-1) in next week’s Region III-3A quarterfinals.
Diboll (10-2) was right in the thick of things, trailing only 24-21 at the half. But the Yoemen capitalized on a couple of Lumberjack fumbles in the early stages of the third quarter to begin to stretch the lead. Four plays after the first takeaway, Braden Brashear hit Kobe Young on a 7-yard TD pass. Then after another Diboll fumble deep in its own territory on the subsequent possession, Anthony Layne ran in from a yard out to push the gap to 38-21.
Iredell 58, Fannindel 13
ITALY — Hunter Sheffield accounted for five touchdowns, and Iredell kept on blazing through the Class 1A Division II playoffs with a mercy-rule win over Fannindel.
Sheffield had touchdown runs of 33, 32, 15 and 43 yards, and also got Iredell’s scoring started with a 40-yard scoring bomb to Brayden Fletcher.
Morgan Whitfield also had a busy and productive night for the Dragons (11-0), running for three touchdowns of his own. So, it’s on to the Region III-1A final for Iredell and a date with Strawn (10-2). That game is slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Hico. Strawn defeated Walnut Springs, 62-8, in a Thanksgiving Day battle.