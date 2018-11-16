WAXAHACHIE — Fort Worth Benbrook boasted the state’s leading rusher in Quintan Jackson. But on this night, China Spring’s Erik Hart stole the show.
Hart ran for four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and ran a kickoff back for yet another TD as China Spring opened the playoffs in booming fashion, beating Benbrook, 48-15, in the Class 4A Division I bi-district round.
China Spring (6-5) advances to face Argyle in next week’s area playoffs. That game is slated for 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Joshua.
Jackson came into the game with the state’s most impressive stat line – 3,017 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. But the Cougars held him in check, while Hart had a field day.
Hart scored three times before the first quarter horn sounded, on a 34-yard pass from Brayden Faulkner and runs of seven and three yards. Hart’s 28-yard jaunt to the end zone late in the second quarter pushed China Spring’s lead to 28-0 by the halftime break. Then he opened the second half with a big bang – taking the kickoff and dashing 75 yards through the Bobcats’ kick coverage unit for the TD.
Hart added a sixth TD run on a 2-yard dive about a minute later.
Faulkner made it 48-0 with a 19-yard scoring strike to Jordan Nevarez with 7:08 remaining in the third.
Benbrook (8-3) didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when the game was well in hand for the Cougars.
Rusk 26, Robinson 19
CONROE — Robinson made plenty of big plays. Rusk just happened to make the last one.
Rusk’s Jalen Hall found Jeremy Johnson on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds to play, lifting the Eagles over the Rockets in the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs at Moorhead Stadium.
It was a heartbreaker for the Rockets (5-6), who had gone ahead 19-18 with 2:31 to go on Malik Ford’s 11-yard rumble through the Rusk defense.
“I hurt for the kids, hurt for these seniors,” Robinson coach Tommy Allison said in a postgame radio interview. “We obviously wanted to win for those guys, but we didn’t. That’s life.”
Johnson proved hard to stop for Rusk (5-6), pulling in six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns while also intercepting a Robinson pass and returning it 32 yards for another TD.
Robinson proved resilient, though. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rockets fell behind 12-0 in the second, yet rallied to take the lead by halftime. Jordan Rogers scored on a 16-yard run to make it 12-6. Then, with just two seconds left in the half, Rogers hit a streaking Isaiah Montgomery for a 27-yard TD connection, and the Rockets grabbed a 13-12 advantage.
Ford’s run late in the fourth gave the Rockets what they hoped was the lead for good, but Rusk briskly put together a 70-yard scoring drive that culminated with Johnson’s TD snag.
Cameron Yoe 49, Whitney 28
MEXIA — The Yoemen used a second-half surge to leave the Wildcats behind and move on in the Class 3A Division I playoffs at Blackcat Stadium.
After Whitney tied the game at 21 on Devin Wilson’s 31-yard scoot at the 7:27 mark of the third quarter, Cameron responded with several haymakers. The Yoemen scored on the ensuing possession, with Braden Brashear capping the drive with a 26-yard strike to Ki’zirrius Holt.
Then they added two more unanswered TDs to push the lead to 42-21, on Anthony Steamer’s 2-yard run and another 2-yard drive-capper from Anthony Layne.
Kadrian Hammond fueled Cameron’s frenetic first half, catching two touchdown passes from Braden Brashear and picking off two passes on defense in the first two quarters.
Wilson ran for a pair of touchdowns and tossed a 33-yard TD pass to the area’s leading receiver Kolby Tanner in a feisty effort by the Wildcats (6-5).
The Yoemen (10-1) move on to face Diboll (10-1) in next week’s area round.
No. 3 Mart 80, Saratoga West Hardin 0
MADISONVILLE — Tyrek Horne ran for three touchdowns, but plenty of players got in on the fun as the Panthers opened their state title defense with another laugher.
“We got off to a fast start, which is what we talked about all week,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Defensively, we forced them to be one-dimensional, which was also part of the game plan.”
The shutout was the fifth for Mart (10-1) this season. The Panthers have allowed only 12 points in the last six games.
“That’s what they’ve been doing all year,” Hoffman said. “We were able to get a lot of kids into the game, and even during the fourth quarter we got two big stops with our JV guys, who are mostly freshmen.”
Mart will move on to the 2A Division II area round to face Simms Bowie. Hoffman said that game would be played Nov. 23 in Whitehouse, though the coaches were still working on a game time.
Mesquite Horn 45, Temple 38
TEMPLE — Jermaine Givens launched the shot heard round Bell County, firing a pass to N’Kowski Emory, who darted 37 yards for the game-winning score in an upset win over the Wildcats in the Class 6A Division II bi-district playoffs.
Temple (8-3) seemingly had put itself in better position by losing to Copperas Cove in last week’s regular season finale. By dropping that game, the Wildcats avoided a potential bi-district matchup at Longview, and instead were able to host Horn (4-7).
But the Jaguars tallied one of the state’s bigger upsets, thanks in large part to the passing and running of their quarterback Givens.
For Temple, Jared Wiley threw for three touchdowns, including a pair to his favorite target Quentin Johnson. But Wiley’s final fling into the end zone on the last play of the game was broken up by Horn, sealing the win for the road team.