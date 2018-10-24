At the Trib office, it's known as the Private School Six-Man City Title.
Yes, we're aware that it doesn't exist. Even though it should, with its own trophy and everything.
This season, for the first time ever, all the city's private six-man schools played each other -- Live Oak, Methodist Home, Parkview and Vanguard. Like the Big 12, it was a true round-robin schedule with each school playing everyone else once. Vanguard is the One True Champion.
The Vikings defeated Live Oak (68-22), Parkview (70-52) and Methodist Home (54-45).
Parkview defeated Live Oak (78-67), lost to Vanguard and lost to Methodist Home (42-34).
Live Oak lost to Vanguard and Parkview and defeated Methodist Home (38-36).
Vanguard has also put itself in position to win a district championship (which does come with a trophy), as it's off to a 2-0 start in TAPPS Six-Man District 2-I, tied with Austin Veritas for the league lead.
China Spring to honor 1978 team
It’s already a big deal when La Vega faces China Spring on the football field. Add to that the fact that it’s the Cougars’ final home game of the season. Then to sprinkle in even more luster, note that this year is the 40th anniversary of China Spring winning the 1978 1A state football championship, and you have the place to be on Friday night.
If you are a former player or coach from that team that can attend the game, the China Spring Booster Club has asked that you contact them at gocscougars@gmail.com. Those state championship players need to be at Cougar Stadium no later than 6 p.m. at the home gate entrance.
The team will be recognized prior to kickoff. They will then walk out to midfield with the current China Spring football team for the coin toss.
That 1978 state championship was the first team state title for the Cougars. Seven years later, the boys golf program would go back-to-back in 1984 and 1985 before accomplishing the three-peat from 1987-89.
The Cougar baseball team took home its first state championship in 1987 and has since won three more in 1989, 1993 and 2000.
China Spring’s girls golf program has also been successful with four state championships – in 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998.
The Cougars’ most recent state championship came in girls basketball in 2006.
Hart wins third weekly honor
Erik Hart is having some kind of senior season. The China Spring running back was named the Waco Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Let’s call it a hat trick, if you will.
His first two times to receive the honor he set a school record with 307 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ season opener before he ran for 121 yards and a score in early October.
This time, Hart picked up the award after he recorded 26 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Hart received 468 votes, more than double what Robinson’s Jordan Rogers received for a second-place finish. TJ Ferch of Clifton came in third with 211 votes.
Ferch’s teammate, Riley Perry, took home the Defensive Player of the Week honor with 263 votes which edged Malik Ford of Robinson who racked up 211 votes. Teague’s Brady Welch came in third with 190 votes.
Perry had 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pair of forced fumbles as the Cubs topped state-ranked Lexington last week to remain undefeated.
In the six-man race, Vanguard’s Pierce Snokhous received 300 more votes than his runner-up and teammate Trevor Leigh to receive the weekly honor.
Snokhous had 10 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns in addition to three tackles and a tackle for loss last Friday.
Super Centex volleyball
Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit nominations for the 25th annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.
Nominations should include a player's position, height, classification, and all pertinent statistics and awards that she has achieved. They can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches can also send in playoff pairings to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com, or by tagging the Trib on Twitter.
Week 9 assignments
The Tribune-Herald will have writers at the following football games on Friday:
La Vega at China Spring – Jason Orts (@sportswithorts)
Killeen Shoemaker at Midway – Chad Conine (@csconine)
Temple at Waco High – Steve Boggs (@SteveBoggs2)
Schertz John Paul at Reicher – Brian Crownover (@BMCrownover)
Hubbard at Mart – Art Stricklin (@artstricklin)
Grandview at McGregor – Brian Coats (@briancoats94)