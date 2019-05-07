Keith Stifflemire is returning to the athletic director and head football coach’s office.
Stifflemire confirmed on Tuesday that he had accepted the AD/football coach post at Riesel on Monday afternoon. He’ll be replacing Robert Little, who led the Indians to a 22-13 record the last three seasons, inlcuding a 10-3 mark and the third round of the playoffs last fall. Little accepted the AD/football job at Taylor ISD last month.
“I always go by, if something’s not broke, then don’t fix it,” Stifflemire said. “We’ve got to keep that momentum going.”
Stifflemire was the head coach at Evant from 2002 through the 2008 football season before the Elks made the transition from 11-man to 6-man football. He led Evant to its first playoff appearance in 50 years when the Elks reached the postseason in 2004.
Stifflemire left Evant to join Jack Welch’s staff at Copperas Cove in 2009 and stayed there until last summer, when he took an assistant coaching position at Gatesville.
“I learned a lot coaching under Dr. Jack Welch,” Stifflemire said. “His philosophy was about trying to raise good young men, and it was the same with Kyle Cooper in Gatesville. If you do that, winning takes care of itself.”
Stifflemire is familiar with Riesel, as he was the Indians’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2001.
He said he’s also seen Little’s teams play both at Chilton and Riesel, and the Indians offensive and defensive schemes are similar to those his teams ran at Copperas Cove and Gatesville.
Stifflemire interviewed for the Riesel AD/football coach position on May 1 and was offered the job by the search committee on Monday. He said his start date at Riesel will be set when the Riesel school board approves his contract next week.
Eagle Chrstian Academy claims gold at TAPPS state track meet
The Eagle Christian Academy boys’ 4x200-meter relay team sprinted to a gold medal at the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Eagles’ relay foursome, including Ben Hampton, Caleb Howard, Seth Collier and Jonah Williams, got the baton around in 1:36.12, .37 of a second ahead of second place Wichita Falls Notre Dame Catholic, for the 1A title.
The 4x200 relay earned one of four medals for Eagle Christian Academy. Williams finished second in the boys’ 100 and 200, and Gracie Aardahl finished third in the girls’ 100.
Live Oak sophomore Wyatt Tyson claimed silver medals in both the discus and shot put in 3A. Tyson hurled the discus 134-0, 12 feet better than his regional mark, and heaved the shot 44-2.5, just 1.5 inches short of his regional championship distance.
Falcons freshman Claire Hansard won the silver medal in the 300 hurdles and bronze in the 100 hurdles. She clocked a personal record of 50.65 in the 300 hurdles and finished the 100 hurdles in 17.87.
Vanguard seniors Carter Klepper and Elijah Wade each claimed silver in the boys’ 4A state meet. Klepper finished second in the high jump by clearing 6-4 and Wade was second in the triple jump at 44-1.25.
University holding Soccer Buddy party
University High School will hold its Soccer Buddy party from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the high school.
All Soccer Buddies and their parents and families are invited. The party will include free hot dogs and drinks, bounce houses, face painting and carnival games. Kids can also sign up for University’s Little Kickers Soccer Camp.
University’s Soccer Buddy program pairs up athletes from its soccer teams with area kids for soccer instruction and mentorship.
Midway registering for soccer camp
Midway will hold its summer soccer camp June 24-27 at the Midway Activity Center.
The camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, and is open to boys in kindergarten through nine grades, and girls in kindergarten through sixth.
To register, visit www.midwaypanthers.org.
Super Centex softball, baseball nominations
Central Texas softball and baseball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Softball and Baseball Teams to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have won. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year, so suggestions to that end are encouraged as well.