For Jeff Hulme, this is the fun part about high school football. Some years, the chemistry comes weeks before the ball is snapped in the season opener. Other times, it takes a bit longer for the kids to come together. But when they do, look out.
“Like I told them about two weeks ago, it’s been fun for me as a coach to watch this team come together and play as one, and play as a family and really look out for each other,” the Midway head football coach said. “When they do come together, it’s fun to watch them play for each other and not for themselves.”
That was certainly the case last week when the Panthers throttled Copperas Cove, 52-28. Midway has now won its last three games by at least three touchdowns and has scored 50 points in each of those contests.
Offensively, the Panthers have found their mojo. Defensively, they keep getting better week after week.
“I saw the offensive line really grow up and take a huge step forward against Copperas Cove,” Hulme said. “Defensively we continue to get better and better each week. We played excellent the other night, didn’t miss many tackles and had guys running to the ball and creating turnovers.”
Thursday, the Panthers look to keep their undefeated streak in district play going when they head to Killeen to take on Harker Heights. Harker Heights is 1-4 in district action with its lone win coming against Waco High.
“We just need to play our game,” Hulme said. “We don’t need to try and do more than what we can or are supposed to do. Everyone needs to just do their job. We need to come out with the same fire and intensity that we have the last few weeks.”
Location change
Connally and Mexia will now play their district contest at 7 p.m. Friday at Midway.
Players of the week
Ben Brittain dominated in the Honor Roll this week as the Reicher quarterback hauled in 779 votes to win the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week honors. Brittain’s 779 votes were more than three times what West’s Nathan Gerik received in second place (209.) Jay’veon Sunday of Connally was third with 119 votes.
Brittain completed 15 of 18 passes for 303 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to carrying the ball six times for 95 yards and another touchdown.
For the defensive award, Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer edged out West’s Anthony McGothen by a final tally of 264 votes to 210 votes. Teague’s Reese Young came in third.
Hoffmeyer recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and an interception last Friday night.
In the six-man race, Vanguard’s Pierce Snokhous came in first with 480 votes. Snokhous had seven carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s game.
