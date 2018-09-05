Mexia was originally scheduled to open its 2018 football season at home last Friday against Cameron Yoe. That game had to be moved, however, as the Blackcats’ field is still under construction. The project was scheduled to be complete by the season opener but the soil conditions in the area made it necessary to redo the stabilization process.
When asked about the progress of the field, Mexia head coach Frank Sandoval let out a laugh before replying, “Obviously, it’s not done yet.”
When he looks at the timeline, he thinks it’s still coming along.
The 2018 schedule has the Week 2 and Week 3 games on the road before the Blackcats return home for Week 4 on Sept. 21.
“I still feel good about playing that varsity game at home in two weeks,” Sandoval said. “The Coldspring-Oakhurst game (on) Sept. 21.”
While the Blackcats don’t have any varsity games to move around on the schedule the next two weeks, they’ve had to do some rearranging with the sub-varsity games.
This week’s freshman game at Hillsboro was always scheduled to be played at Hillsboro. The JV game against Teague, however, was supposed to be played at home. Instead, it will be played at Teague.
Next week, there is no freshman game, but the JV game will be played in Malakoff.
Groesbeck’s Lee nabs statewide honor
Ameer Lee is one of six student-athletes honored as Week 1 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week, representing Class 3A. The Groesbeck senior running back/defensive back finished with 424 yards and four touchdowns as the Goats topped Rice, 60-3.
Also receiving Week 1 honors were Grant Gunnell (Houston St. Pius X), Ty Patterson (Linden-Kildare), Chase Petter (Argyle), Tanner Prewit (Dripping Springs) and Caden Davis (Coppell).
McGregor QB up for Mr. Texas Football
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is up for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award after he threw for 354 yards and six touchdowns in McGregor’s 52-0 victory over Marlin last Friday.
You can vote for McDaniel at texasfootball.com.
Looking for officials
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is looking for people interested in becoming basketball officials.
The first training session is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Dewey Community Center (925 North Ninth Street).
If interested, call Rodney Simms (644-0610), Don Wenzel (214-2707) or Earl Stinnett (709-6177) for more information.
Smoltz to speak at coaches’ convention
The annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association convention not only draws a huge crowd of coaches — it’s the largest baseball coaching group of its kind in the country — but it generates some top-flight guest speakers as well.
That trend will continue next January when John Smoltz comes to visit. A 2015 inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame and an eight-time all-star, Smoltz won 213 games in his big-league career, mostly with the Atlanta Braves. The 2019 THSBCA convention will be held Jan. 10-12 at the Waco Convention Center.
The group’s most recent convention featured Cal Ripken Jr. as the featured speaker at the event’s closing banquet.
Centex runners invade HOT Soccer Complex
Midway is hosting the Hewitt Kiwanis Cross Country Invitational on Thursday morning at the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex.
The boys and 5A-6A girls will run the 4,851- meter course, while the 1A-4A girls will run the 3,150-meter course.
The 1A-4A JV girls get things started as their race begins at 8:15 a.m. Then, the 5A-6A JV girls start 15 minutes later.
The first boys race of the day starts at 9 a.m. with all of the JV boys. Varsity girls start at 9:30 a.m. (1A-4A) and then 9:45 a.m. (5A-6A) before all varsity boys begin at 10:15 a.m.
The divisions will run on a rolling schedule. After the first division, all listed start times are approximate.
Awards will be given at the awards presentation at the end of the meet. Individual medals will be awarded to the top 20 in all divisions,1-4A and 5-6A. The first-place team in each division will be awarded ten individual medals, rather than a plaque.
Central Texas area schools competing in the meet are Axtell, Belton, Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, China Spring, Gatesville, Groesbeck, Hamilton, Jonesboro, Live Oak, Lorena, Moody, Reicher, Robinson, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills, Waco High, Connally, La Vega and Midway.
Week 1 Trib Honor Roll winners
China Spring’s Erik Hart, Groesbeck’s Josepth Brotherton and Vanguard’s Carter Klepper received the most votes in the first Centex Honor Roll poll of the 2018 season.
Hart, the Cougar running back, set the single game school record with 35 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns against Lorena. He received 389 votes to be voted the Offensive Player of the Week.
McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel came in second with 218 votes as the quarterback completed 27 of 50 passes for 360 yards and six scores. Coming in third with 169 votes was Ameer Lee as the Groesbeck running back racked up 235 yards off 12 carries for two scores in addition to 3 punt returns for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Brotherton finished with seven tackles, four solo tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble as he received 214 votes to be voted the Defensive Player of the Week.
McGregor’s defensive tackle Noah Jenkins came in second with 169 votes. Jenkins recorded seven tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a sack and a fumble recovery. Mart’s Jacob Ybarra came in third with 122 votes. The defensive back finished with five solo tackles, one assisted tackle, three interceptions, 96 return yards and a touchdown.
Klepper was the lone six-man nominee. The Vanguard utility back had five carries for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns in addition to four catches for 78 yards and two receiving touchdowns. On defense, Klepper had three tackles, three assisted tackles, two deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Week 2 game coverage
Here are the games the Waco Trib will be covering this Friday.
Midway vs. Lake Ridge at the Cotton Bowl: Krista Pirtle (@kristapirtle)
Austin Travis at University: Chad Conine (@csconine)
Clifton at Crawford: John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib)
Gatesville at Robinson: Steve Boggs (@SteveBoggs2)
Addison Trinity Christian at China Spring: Brian Coats (@briancoats94)
Bosqueville at McGregor: Brian Crownover (@BMCrownover)
La Vega at Argyle: Jason Orts (@SportsWithOrts)
Eastland at West: Art Stricklin (@artstricklin)