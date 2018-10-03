A little more than a year ago, Refugio, Texas, was hit by Hurricane Harvey. Refugio ISD superintendent Melissa Gonzales predicted to the Houston Chronicle that recovery efforts for the school to return to what it was before the Category 4 hurricane hit would take five to 10 years.
Last Friday night, in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Div. I state championship game between Mart and Refugio, it was about more than the Panthers taking another shot at the Bobcats. Instead, the community of Mart rallied together to support their visitors from more than four hours south.
Before the game, Mart’s Lion Club hosted a pancake supper with the proceeds going to Refugio ISD. At halftime, the visiting team was presented with a check for $3,235 to help in recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
During the presentation, fans from both sides stood. No matter the score, the stage or last year’s history, the thunderous applause seemed to reveal that there’s more to Texas high school football than wins and losses.
Winners crowned at FCA golf tourney
Chris Goss and Chase Chapman won the Grant Teaff Golf Tournament on Sept. 24 at Ridgewood Country Club.
It was the 19th annual golf tournament that this year had Baylor as its presenting sponsor. A full field of 100 golfers participated in helping to raise funds to fuel the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ ministry to “coaches, athletes and all whom influence” in Central Texas.
The Burton Lawless College Scholarship was presented to Tate Engel from Kerens and Ty Hale of Groesbeck. Lawless serves as an FCA board member and is a former Super Bowl champion from the Dallas Cowboys. The award is based on the recipient’s involvement and leadership in FCA, and recommendation from their huddle coach.
China Spring’s Hart nabs second honor
Erik Hart continues to run over the competition on the field and off. The senior China Spring running back, who continues to rack up yard after yard on Friday nights, was voted the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after he received the accolade following his record-setting performance in Week 1.
That week, Hart set a school record with 35 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns. This past week, Hart finished with 21 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown in addition to a pair of catches for 20 yards.
He received 384 votes, putting him ahead of West quarterback Nathan Gerik and Groesbeck quarterback Ty Hale, who received 171 and 88 votes, respectively.
Defensively, it was West’s Hayden Sembera who ran away with the accolade. He finished Week 5 with 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and a half sack. His 715 votes for first place put him well above Groesbeck’s Kestler Sexton, who had 495 votes for a solid second-place finish. McGregor’s Cade Zacharias came in third with 127 votes.
In the six-man race, Methodist Home’s Reggie Williams won the award with 122 votes after he had 193 rush yards for 3 touchdowns, 6 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 12 tackles in last week’s action. Vanguard’s Carter Klepper and Jackson Davis came in second and third with 66 and 27 votes, respectively.
Week 6 assignments
The Tribune-Herald will have writers at the following games on Friday:
- Lorena at Connally – John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib)
- Groesbeck at West – Krista Pirtle (@KristaPirtle)
- Salado at Robinson – Brian Coats (@briancoats94)
- Joshua at University – Art Stricklin (@artstricklin)
- Liberty Eylau at La Vega – Jason Orts (centexbeat.com)
- Glen Rose at Gatesville – Chad Conine (@csconine)