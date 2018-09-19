Live Oak Classical School broke ground this week on its new football field adjacent to campus.
The first phase of the project, happening now, consists of leveling out the ground and demoing the building that sits at the edge of the current practice field, which measures 70 yards. Regulation six-man football fields are 80 yards long.
“We’re looking at quotes for goal posts and stuff for next season,” Live Oak head football coach Brice Helton said. “It’s a two-step process. We anticipate next fall playing all of our games on campus at the junior high, JV and varsity levels. Basically, it will be a very six-man set-up — meaning using the existing lights we have, limited seating and a temporary scoreboard that Daktronics let us borrow.”
This is what Helton calls the worst-case scenario as to how next season will go for the Falcons. He sees growing excitement for the 2019 season as school officials continue to raise funds to complete the second phase of the project, which includes a turf field, bleachers and a permanent scoreboard.
Back in August, Live Oak hosted a scrimmage on its practice field against Iredell, where the Falcons plan to host games next year. They used that as an opportunity to get people excited for six-man football in downtown Waco, as well as a chance to figure out everything the next steps.
“We don’t have to have bleachers that seat 500 to 700 people, but we do need a goal post,” Helton said. “Because of the placement of the field in between the streets, with certain levels once things happen, we have to follow up right away with the next piece. It’s a delicate build-out.”
While the excitement is there for the new field, it’s not the first priority of this two-phase project. The first is the cafetorium.
“We moved our grammar school over across Fourth Street. There’s no cafeteria over there, and they have to cross the street every day for lunch,” Helton said. “As a community and a school, our biggest priority is the cafetorium.”
The fundraising efforts for the entire project recently started. Helton said that almost immediately after announcing the campaign, a $500,000 gift was presented, which means Live Oak is already one-third of the way there.
“That’s the other piece,” Helton said. “From here we’re going to pursue anything from corporate sponsorship to naming rights.”
If interested in donating, contact Helton at Live Oak at (254) 714-1007.
Riesel rocks the vote
The Riesel Indians showed up big time in the Trib’s weekly Honor Roll poll, as Braden Jenkins and Lane Lawson combined for nearly 1,500 votes to be named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.
With 940 votes, Jenkins nearly doubled up China Spring’s Erik Hart who received 517 votes to finish in second place. Jenkins finished last week with 15 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Coming in third in the offensive vote was Connally quarterback Gaylon Glynn with 254 votes.
Lawson, who had two interceptions in last Friday’s contest, received 574 votes for a first-place finish in the defensive voting. Connally’s RJ Francis came in second followed by McGregor’s Noah Jenkins in third with 354 and 164 votes respectively.
Methodist Home’s Reggie Williams took home the Six-Man Player of the Week honor with 258 votes, nearly 100 more than Pierce Snokhous (168) of Vanguard. Williams racked up 15 tackles in addition to running the ball eight times for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Goats’ Lee wins Built Ford Tough trophy
Ameer Lee will be presented his Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy at Groesbeck’s Friday pep rally held at 8:45 a.m. at the high school.
Lee received the honor after he recorded 424 yards and four touchdowns in the Goats’ 60-3 season-opening win over Rice.
Grant Teaff FCA golf tournament
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host the 19th annual Grant Teaff Golf Tournament Monday at Ridgewood Country Club.
A full field of 100 golfers will participate in helping to raise funds to fuel the FCA’s ministry to “coaches, athletes and all whom they influence” in the Heart of Texas area.
The tournament is scheduled for a shotgun start at 12:45 p.m. and will be preceded by a lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
StatsPlus info sought
Here’s just a quick reminder to area high school football coaches to submit your season stats to the Tribune-Herald by no later than noon each Monday.
Offensive and defensive stats can be sent to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com.
Week 4 assignments
These are the high school football games where the Trib will have a writer Friday night:
- Midway at Killeen Ellison: John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib)
- McGregor at Clifton: Krista Pirtle (@KristaPirtle)
- Alvarado at China Spring: Art Stricklin (@artstricklin)
- Gatesville at Connally: Chad Conine (@csconine)
- Pflugerville at La Vega: Jason Orts (@SportsWithOrts)
- Holland at Crawford: Brian Crownover (@BMCrownover)
- Rogers at Bosqueville: Brian Coats (@briancoats94)