We’ve entered the home stretch of the 2018 high school football regular season. That means it’s time to figure out playoff projections. While there will be a deep dive into this topic featured in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald, here’s a peek at how things look with two games remaining for teams to punch those coveted playoff tickets.
District 12-6A saved the best games for last. Midway travels to Temple with the district title on the line on Friday before the Panthers wrap things up with a home contest against Belton. All three teams have solidified their postseason fate. All that remains to be seen is what order these teams finish.
Troy has put together a solid season – see upset over then-ranked No. 5 Rockdale a couple weeks ago – and has pretty much wrapped up its first playoff berth in two years. Cameron Yoe, also in District 10-3A Div. I, is in good shape to win the district title.
As are the Clifton Cubs, whose magical (and undefeated) season continues. Hamilton, meanwhile, could snap a playoff drought if things shake out as they should these next two weeks.
Bosqueville and Mart – now in separate divisions in Class 2A – are in the driver’s seat when it comes to clinching a district championship.
District 9-3A Div. I invites plenty of chaos, with Teague catching fire at just the right time, and Groesbeck and McGregor fizzing out a bit. The final week of the regular season that holds a matchup between Whitney and Groesbeck will be huge. But there’s plenty of big-time games in such a tight race that every contest from here on out is must-watch football.
While that district is a mess, District 8-4A Div. II is a hot mess.
Mexia is out of contention with an 0-4 record. However, its last two losses came in the final second of regulation and then in overtime. Fairfield, a win out of fourth place, popped Connally last week to bring the Cadets to 3-2 overall, which ties them with fourth-place Madisonville.
Meanwhile, Lorena and Robinson are tied for first at 3-1. This district will also hold some must-see games, as there is no clear-cut, one-through-four finish to confidently predict.
Belton quarterback’s season ended
Connor Carothers has been slinging the football all season. The senior signal-caller for the Belton Tigers leads Central Texas in passing – according to those reporting for the Trib’s StatsPlus rankings – with 2,116 yards. He’s completed 148 of 222 passes for 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Carothers sustained a shoulder injury in Belton’s win over Ellison last week, ending his season.
“Life is full of unexpected twists and turns but this one I truly never saw coming,” Carothers tweeted. “Never in a million years would I (have) thought last night’s game would be my last as a Belton Tiger. A grade-three shoulder separation and three torn ligaments in my shoulder has cut my senior season short.
“These past two years have been nothing but special and I can’t thank my coaches, teammates and the Belton community enough for making my high school football experience so rememberable. Nobody does Friday Night Lights like Belton, Texas, and I can’t wait to watch this 2018 team finish the season and make our community proud.”
Belton has secured a playoff spot and is currently third in District 12-6A with a home game against Waco High this weekend and a road game at Midway next week to end the regular season.
Tickets on sale for state games
Tickets for the 2018 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man championships will be played at the same location. Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
Here is the schedule for the state championships.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Class 1A Div. II – 11 a.m.
Class 1A Div. I – 2 p.m.
Class 2 A Div. II – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Class 2A Div. I – 11 a.m.
Class 3A Div. II – 3 p.m.
Class 3A Div. I – 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
Class 4A Div. II – 11 a.m.
Class 4A Div. I – 3 p.m.
Class 5A Div. II – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Class 5A Div. I – 11 a.m.
Class 6A Div. II – 3 p.m.
Class 6A Div. I – 7 p.m.
Trib Players of the Week
Reicher’s AJ Morales wrapped up the Offensive Player of the Week honor, while Jace Klaus of West took home the defensive award and Lucio Murillo earning the six-man accolade.
Morales finished with 12 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns last week. China Spring’s KJ Peoples came in second in the voting, and Teague’s Zack Satterwhite in third.
Defensively, Klaus had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception a week ago. His teammate Toby Cook took second, and Mart’s Roddrell Freeman was third.
Murillo edged three of his teammates with just under 60 more votes than Marlow Welch in second place and almost 120 more than Luke Wilson in third. Murillo had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, 1 sack, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Parkview gunning for TCAF title
Parkview Christian won state last fall in football, and now its volleyball team is trying to follow in the footsteps of its gridiron brethren.
The Lady Pacers will play for the TCAF state title at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Decatur Victory Christian, on Victory Christian’s home court. But Parkview (16-3) should be riding high coming into the match, as it has won its nine matches and didn’t drop a set in taking playoff wins over Humble Christian and Flower Mound Grace Christian.
Junior Mara Thomas paces Parkview on the season with 138 kills, while Kennadie Ransberger has added 115. Ransberger also has 181 assists, 180 digs and a whopping 120 aces on the year.
Week 10 assignments
Here’s where the Tribune-Herald will be Friday night.
Midway at Temple: Krista Pirtle (@KristaPirtle)
Brownwood at La Vega: Jason Orts (@945SportsBeat)
Fairfield at Robinson: John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib)
Madisonville at Lorena: Chad Conine (@csconine)
San Saba at Crawford: Brian Crownover (@BMCrownover)
Bruceville-Eddy at Bosqueville: Brian Coats (@briancoats94)