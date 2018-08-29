Eric Blenden knows Thursday night’s contest against Dawson won’t determine if his Axtell Longhorns advance to the postseason for the first time since 2011. Instead, he wants to see the season opener set a foundation for the rest of the season.
“Everybody is excited to start the season,” Blenden said. “The expectations are high for us. Our goal is to make the playoffs. This first game won’t get us in or out, but it will set the tone for the rest of the year.”
With 19 starters returning for the Longhorns, Axtell should get off to a good start under the lights at Waco ISD Stadium. It helps that Koby Hollingsworth is ready to start under center as a sophomore after getting the nod for nine games as a freshman a year ago.
And he’ll have plenty of help, thanks to running backs Hayden Sheffield and Paul Pina.
“The biggest surprise for me through practice is how much we’ve retained from last year when it comes to the overall scheme of things,” Blenden said. “How we handle practice and handle drills and the things of that nature.”
The Longhorns will have their hands full with a confident Dawson team. Both squads went just 3-7 a year ago but return plenty of pieces from those teams. The Bulldogs welcome back a total of 14 starters.
“It’s going so far so good,” Dawson head coach Ronnie Striplin said. “We have quite a few returners. Last year, we started with 19. This year, we’ve got 44 kids playing football. They just want to play football and be part of it.”
Waco ISD to enshrine new Hall of Fame class
As if there wasn’t enough excitement surrounding Friday night’s meeting between Waco High and University, the second game of the Derrick Johnson Hall of Fame Kickoff Classic will see four of the school district’s legends inducted into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame.
Mike Tyler Sr. played football at Waco High, where he graduated in 1968 before he went to Rice University. Tyler, who died in 2014, was one of the first black players to earn a football scholarship at Rice.
Daryl Baucham starred in basketball at University before going on to McLennan Community College and then Baylor. Ted Long played football for Waco High and later Oklahoma, playing running back and receiver for the Sooners from 1988-91. Rounding out the Hall of Fame class is Kevin Emanuel. The 1998 graduate of Waco High was a three-year starter at Florida State following high school, making 153 career tackles for the Seminoles.
The induction ceremony will take place at halftime of Friday’s game. Sets of Hall of Fame Class of 2018 trading cards will be handed out to the first 200 attendees at the games (home and visitor).
In addition to the Axtell-Dawson and Waco High-University games, the Kickoff Classic will include a matchup between Hutto and West Mesquite at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Services set for Parkview standout
The family of Jeremiah Thomas, the Parkview Christian Academy student and football player who died on Sunday night after a bout with bone cancer, has updated plans for memorial services this week in order to accommodate more visitors.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of the Open Door. A homecoming service will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Antioch Community Church, with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Jeremiah’s parents plan to attend Parkview’s season-opening game Friday night against Fort Worth THESA.
National exposure for ‘Friday Night Lights’
The Week 1 games televised regionally on FOX Sports Southwest as part of Texas Football Days will be simulcast nationally on FS2.
Back-to-back games will be covered live on Friday, Aug. 31. Brown at Brownwood kicks off at 5:30 p.m. followed by Lufkin at Longview at 8:30 p.m. The first game will be televised live nationally while the second will run on a delay at 1:30 a.m.
Those games will be televised with limited commercial breaks as FOX Sports Southwest will be providing live look-ins at other games across the state, including the Midway-Euless Trinity matchup at Panther Stadium.
Midway went 15-1 last year, and Trinity was 11-3.